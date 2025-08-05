NFL vet added to staff to help HBCU rebuild

Central State University, a proud HBCU with a history of producing NFL talent, has added former NFL defensive lineman Brandon McKinney to its football coaching staff. He joins new head coach Tony Carter and former Super Bowl MVP Santonio Holmes as part of a star-studded group tasked with reviving the Marauders.

Proven Experience at the Highest Level

McKinney brings nearly a decade of NFL experience to the program. After starring at Michigan State, he entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the San Diego Chargers in 2006. He later played for the Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts, carving out a reputation as a reliable, physical nose tackle.

During his time in Baltimore, McKinney contributed to deep playoff runs. He recovered a fumble from Ben Roethlisberger and returned in 2010 to record 10 tackles after a back injury ended his 2009 season. His time in the NFL taught him the importance of preparation, toughness, and consistency—lessons he’s now ready to pass along.

A Rebuilding Program with NFL Leadership

Central State is looking to return to the heights it once enjoyed during its NAIA championship years in the 1990s. Adding NFL veterans like McKinney and Holmes sends a strong message. The Marauders are serious about building a winning culture and preparing players for success on and off the field.

As a native of Dayton, Ohio, McKinney also brings deep regional ties. His return to Ohio football—this time at an HBCU—offers a full-circle moment that aligns with Central State’s vision.

Shaping the Next Generation

With McKinney’s NFL background and player-first mindset, Central State’s defense gains a mentor who has seen it all. His presence strengthens an already impressive staff and gives HBCU athletes a direct line to professional-level coaching.