HBCU adds former Super Bowl MVP to coaching staff

Central State University proudly welcomes Santonio Holmes, Super Bowl MVP and former first-round NFL Draft pick, to Head Coach Tony Carter’s staff as the new wide receivers coach for the Marauders HBCU football program. A hire that should excite top-talented wide receivers from around the country.

A native of Belle Glade, Florida, Holmes brings world-class playing experience and a deep, tactical understanding of the wide receiver position to the Yard. Known for his elite speed, precise route-running, and ability to deliver in big moments. Holmes adds a championship pedigree to an already ascending Central State program.

His football journey began at Glades Central High School. Where he was a three-sport standout and helped capture multiple state championships. He continued his athletic career at The Ohio State University. Redshirting during the Buckeyes’ 2002 national championship season, before becoming one of the most productive receivers in program history. Holmes finished with 140 receptions for 2,295 yards and 25 touchdowns, ranking among the school’s all-time greats.

In 2006, Holmes was selected 25th overall in the NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He quickly became a key contributor, culminating in a legendary performance in Super Bowl XLIII. Where he hauled in the game-winning touchdown and earned Super Bowl MVP honors. His 2009 season saw him record a career-best 79 receptions for 1,248 yards.

Holmes was later traded to the New York Jets, where he remained a clutch performer, helping lead the team to the 2010 AFC Championship Game. He finished his NFL career with the Chicago Bears, known throughout his nine-year run as a dependable and explosive playmaker.

Now stepping into the next phase of his football journey, Holmes brings his NFL experience, leadership, and player-first mentality to HBCU football at Central State. His ability to teach, mentor, and develop student-athletes both on and off the field makes him a valuable addition to the Marauders’ coaching staff.

With a resume that includes championship moments and high-level production. Santonio Holmes is ready to elevate the Marauders’ receiving corps. And help guide the next generation of Central State University playmakers.