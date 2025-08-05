LSU women’s basketball to play four HBCUs

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU women’s basketball will begin its 51st season with a mix of national showdowns and meaningful regional ties — including four games against HBCU opponents. Matchups against Langston, Alcorn State, Morgan State, and Alabama State will give LSU both early-season challenges and a chance to honor the tradition of Black college basketball.

A Familiar Face in the Preseason

The Tigers open the preseason with two exhibition games, including an October 30 contest against Langston University. Based in Oklahoma, Langston is an NAIA HBCU program. While the result won’t affect LSU’s record, it provides a valuable test and a spotlight moment for Langston.

Alcorn State Returns to Baton Rouge

LSU’s first official HBCU opponent arrives November 20 when Alcorn State visits the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Lady Braves, members of the SWAC, finished the 2024-25 season with a 14-18 record. This game is part of a key home stretch designed to prepare LSU for SEC competition.

Morgan State Comes South

On December 16, LSU will host Morgan State, a proud MEAC program. The Bears ended last season with a 13-17 mark. Known for their toughness and physical style, Morgan State could provide LSU with one of its more gritty non-conference tests.

Alabama State Closes the 2025 Calendar

The Tigers’ final non-conference home game takes place December 28 against Alabama State. The Hornets, another SWAC opponent, finished last season 6-24. The matchup offers a final tune-up before LSU opens SEC play.

More Than Just Games

By scheduling four HBCUs, LSU deepens its ties to Black college basketball history and culture. These games provide HBCU student-athletes with greater exposure while offering fans a blend of tradition and talent. LSU continues to set an example among Power Five programs in fostering these cross-institutional matchups.

Ready for the SEC Grind

Coach Kim Mulkey enters her fifth season with high expectations. Returning stars Flau’jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams lead a roster stacked with top freshmen and key transfers. The early-season HBCU matchups will help build momentum heading into a challenging SEC slate that opens January 1 against Kentucky.

From tip-off in October to the postseason in March, LSU’s path will cross the country. But it will host four HBCUs at home just one year after Grambling State head coach Courtney Simmons de-cried having to play money games after a 46-point loss to LSU.



“Nothing about getting the snot beat out of us helps us for league play,” she said.