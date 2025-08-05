Florida State legend, former NFL RB joins HBCU staff

Central State University, a proud HBCU with deep football tradition, has named former Florida State star and NFL standout Leon Washington as its new offensive coordinator. Washington joins head coach Tony Carter’s revitalized staff, which already includes NFL veterans Santonio Holmes and Brandon McKinney.

A Florida State Legend with a Dynamic Skill Set

Washington rose to fame at Florida State University, where he played from 2002 to 2005. Initially recruited as a cornerback, he transitioned to running back and made an immediate impact. He became the first true freshman since 1997 to rush for over 100 yards in a game.

By the end of his FSU career, Washington had rushed for 2,041 yards—10th in school history. He scored touchdowns five different ways, showcasing elite versatility rarely seen in college football. His electrifying play helped define the Bobby Bowden era in the early 2000s.

NFL Star Turned Rising Coach

Drafted by the New York Jets in 2006, Washington quickly became one of the NFL’s most dangerous return specialists. He earned two Pro Bowl nods and two All-Pro selections during his career, which also included stops with the Seahawks, Patriots, and Titans.

After retiring from the NFL, he moved into coaching. Washington began with the Detroit Lions as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship, and later served as a special teams assistant for the New York Jets from 2021 to 2023.

A New Era at This HBCU Powerhouse

Washington brings a wealth of experience and energy to the HBCU coaching ranks. As offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, he will lead a unit ready to grow under his guidance. Alongside Santonio Holmes and Brandon McKinney, he forms a staff stacked with NFL knowledge and HBCU mission.

Head coach Tony Carter calls the former Florida State star “a huge asset,” and Central State is ready to rise again with NFL leadership at the helm.