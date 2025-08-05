Black Billionaire set to visit and speak at HBCU campus

Billionaire entrepreneur and philanthropist Robert F. Smith is coming to Virginia Union University, a leading HBCU in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, August 27, 2025, Smith will headline a powerful Fireside Chat exploring leadership, legacy, and economic justice.

The event will take place at 3:30 PM in the Living & Learning Center on campus. Attendees will hear directly from Smith as he shares insights from his new book, Lead Boldly: Seven Principles from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

This visit marks a defining moment for Virginia Union and the broader HBCU community.

A Visionary Leader Making HBCU History

Robert F. Smith is the founder and CEO of Vista Equity Partners, one of the most successful investment firms in the world. His firm manages over $100 billion in assets, making Smith one of the most powerful Black businessmen in history.

But his influence doesn’t stop at Wall Street.

Smith has become a symbol of Black excellence and HBCU empowerment, most famously pledging to pay off student loans for the 2019 graduating class at Morehouse College. That bold move cemented his status as more than a businessman—he is a builder of futures.

What to Expect at the Fireside Chat

Smith’s talk will center around the teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. His new book, Lead Boldly, draws from seven principles found in King’s most powerful speeches, including:

“The Beloved Community”

“Two Americas”

The call for economic justice

At this HBCU event, Smith will reflect on how King’s messages have shaped his approach to business, leadership, and service. It’s not just about success—it’s about using success to uplift others.

Robert F. Smith speaking at Morehouse College in 2019.

Why This Matters for HBCUs Right Now

HBCUs are more than colleges—they are cultural and economic engines for Black America. Virginia Union University’s choice to host Robert F. Smith signals a bold step toward activating new generations of Black leadership.

As the country continues to grapple with inequality, Smith’s appearance will inspire students to think bigger, lead stronger, and build a legacy that matters.

Event Details and RSVP Information

This event is RSVP-only and expected to reach capacity quickly. Here’s what you need to know:

Date: Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Wednesday, August 27, 2025 Time: 3:30 PM

3:30 PM Location: Living & Learning Center, Virginia Union University

Living & Learning Center, Virginia Union University Featuring: Robert F. Smith, CEO of Vista Equity Partners

Robert F. Smith, CEO of Vista Equity Partners Topic: Lead Boldly: Seven Principles from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

If you are part of the HBCU ecosystem—whether student, alum, faculty, or supporter—this is a rare opportunity to witness history in the making.

Final Thoughts

Robert F. Smith’s visit to Virginia Union University is more than a speaking event—it’s a turning point. For this proud HBCU, it’s a celebration of legacy and a challenge to lead boldly.

Make sure you’re in the room where it happens.