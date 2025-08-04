Shedeur Sanders not ready to see Deion Sanders-yet

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders is making headlines—not only for his accuracy during practice, but for asking his father, NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, not to visit him at training camp. The reason? Shedeur wants to earn his stripes before his father shows up in support.

“I don’t want him coming to see me right now because I want to get to where I want to go, then for him to see me,” Shedeur said on Monday. “I don’t want him to come and see me get a couple reps, and he is cheering like a good dad. Like, nah, you can’t be proud of me right now.”

According to Deion Sanders, Shedeur’s decision stemmed from the limited reps he’s received early in Browns camp. Instead, Deion opted to visit his other son, safety Shilo Sanders, who is participating in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ training camp.

“It’s kind of like I just want everything that I’m doing to be focused on this time,” Shedeur added. “I don’t want any distractions. We know how the media is and how people would twist things—just him being my dad showing up could take away from the team. It’s a gift and a curse.”

A Humble Start in the NFL

Once projected as a top quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft, Shedeur fell to the fifth round, where the Browns selected him with the 144th overall pick. He now finds himself in a four-way quarterback competition in Cleveland and, notably, is the only one who has yet to take reps with the first-team offense.

Despite the challenges, Shedeur remains focused on proving himself before welcoming any fanfare—including from his famous father.

Staying Focused Amid Family Health Concerns

Shedeur also addressed Deion Sanders’ recent health update. Last week, the elder Sanders revealed he had undergone surgery to remove his bladder due to a discovered tumor. Thankfully, post-operation scans have shown no signs of cancer, and Deion Sanders plans to continue coaching at the University of Colorado.

“It’s definitely a mental focus thing,” Shedeur said of the situation. “Dad, he’s one person that’ll handle his. We handle what we got to. So we didn’t even have a formal conversation about it. He basically said, ‘Y’all need to focus on what y’all can focus on. Don’t feel sorry for me—that’ll only affect your game.’”

A Young QB with a Veteran Mentality

Shedeur’s decision to keep his father at a distance for now isn’t about disrespect—it’s about dedication. He’s determined to carve out his own path in the NFL without leaning on Deion’s shadow.

As training camp continues, the rookie quarterback is embracing the grind, pushing past distractions, and showing he’s ready to earn respect the hard way—on his own terms.