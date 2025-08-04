HBCU drops tennis programs in re-alignment

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU), a leading HBCU located in Texas, has announced the immediate end of its Men’s and Women’s Tennis programs. The move is part of a larger plan to reshape Panther Athletics for long-term stability and a better student-athlete experience.

This decision follows a full review of the university’s athletic programs. With college sports changing quickly, PVAMU and many other HBCU athletic departments must make hard choices to remain competitive while staying true to their mission. By realigning its resources, the university aims to focus on sports that serve more student-athletes and better fit its long-term goals.

Honoring a Proud Legacy While Planning Ahead

For years, PVAMU’s tennis teams have reflected the spirit of HBCU pride—on the court and in the classroom. Their success, commitment, and sportsmanship will always be part of the university’s history. However, with rising costs and aging facilities, the university saw a need to invest more in its primary sports.

University leaders believe this change will help improve athletic facilities, grow student services, and ensure future progress. PVAMU also plans to boost support for women’s sports, helping the school meet Title IX requirements and open more doors for female athletes.

Student-Athlete Support is a Top Priority

PVAMU is working hard to support all tennis student-athletes during this transition. Scholarships will remain in place through graduation for those in good academic standing who choose to stay. Student-athletes who want to continue playing tennis elsewhere will receive help with transfers, academic planning, and personal support.

The university will also provide mental health and wellness services to help students stay on track.

While this marks the end of an era, PVAMU remains focused on building a strong, modern athletics program. The goal is to reflect the core values of HBCUs—excellence, access, and community. Panther Athletics will continue to grow in a way that supports student success on every level.