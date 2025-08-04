Former Howard University star makes Tokyo World Championships

The 2025 Toyota USATF Outdoor & Para National Championships concluded Sunday in Eugene, Oregon, with a standout performance from former Howard University hurdler Dylan Beard of Baltimore. Beard clinched his place on Team USA for the upcoming 2025 World Championships in Tokyo, delivering a stellar showing in the 110-meter hurdles.

Beard clocked a blazing 13.04 seconds in the final round to finish third overall, sealing his trip to Japan. This accomplishment adds to an already impressive year for the three-time MEAC Champion, who earlier defended his title at the prestigious Millrose Games, where he recorded a 7.38 in the 60-meter hurdles.

Joining Beard in Tokyo are Ja’Kobe Tharp, who took first place with a time of 13.01, and Cordell Tinch, who placed second at 13.03. The trio will represent Team USA in the 110-meter hurdles on the global stage.

Close Calls for Wright and Smith in the 400m Hurdles

In the women’s 400-meter hurdles, two accomplished athletes with HBCU ties came within reach of World Championship qualification. Jessica Wright, a two-time All-American from Durham, North Carolina, and Ariana Smith, a two-time MEAC Champion from Pennsville, New Jersey, gave strong efforts but ultimately missed the mark. Wright finished fifth in 55.81 seconds, while Smith crossed the line eighth with a time of 56.85.

British Hopes Fall Just Short in Hurdles Final

Competing overseas, fellow Howard All-Americans Marcia Sey and Samuel Bennett, both representing the United Kingdom, advanced to the final round of their respective 100-meter hurdles events. However, neither was able to secure a qualifying position for Tokyo. Sey hails from London, and Bennett from Langdon Hills.

Eyes on Tokyo: Beard Leads the Charge

With the 2025 World Championships set for September 13–21 in Tokyo, Dylan Beard will carry the HBCU banner onto the world stage. His journey from MEAC champion to global competitor is a testament to both his determination and Howard University’s growing legacy in track and field.