HBCU hires first ever female to football staff

South Carolina State University, a leading HBCU, has named Tess Abbott as its new Director of Recruiting for the football program. Head coach Chennis Berry announced her addition on July 1, 2025.

Abbott makes history as the first woman to serve on the football staff at South Carolina State. The university continues to set the standard for growth and inclusion in HBCU athletics.

In her role, Abbott will guide the Bulldogs’ entire recruiting strategy. Her focus includes:

Coordinating official and unofficial campus visits

Evaluating athletic talent

Managing recruiting operations both on and off campus

Coach Berry praised Abbott’s leadership, calling her a valuable asset. Her addition brings fresh energy and structure to the program’s recruiting goals.

Strong Background in Collegiate Sports

Before joining this HBCU program, Abbott worked with UMass Football as the Director of On-Campus Recruiting and Administrative Operations. She led campus events, coordinated team logistics, and handled key administrative projects.

She also gained professional sports experience with the High Point Rockers, where she served as Community Relations and Social Media Coordinator.

Academic and Athletic Achievements

Abbott earned a master’s degree in Sport Management from Coastal Carolina University. While there, she interned with the football team and served as a graduate assistant.

She also holds a bachelor’s degree in Sport Management from Western Michigan University, with minors in Event Management and General Business.

A former student-athlete, Abbott competed on WMU’s gymnastics team. She later served as a student assistant coach. In 2022, she received the NCAA Ethnic Minority Graduate Scholarship and completed a diversity internship with WMU Athletics.

Excited for this one!!! ? https://t.co/5KncGXaeWq — Tess Abbott (@tessabbott_) July 15, 2025

A Vision for Bulldog Excellence

“I’m committed to growing our recruiting efforts with strategy, relationship-building, and operational excellence,” said Abbott. “I will honor the tradition, discipline, and championship standard of South Carolina State football.”

Her arrival reflects a continued investment in excellence at one of the nation’s most respected HBCUs.