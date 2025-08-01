Trailblazing NFL Coach Joins HBCU Football Staff

Jennifer King, a pioneer in professional football coaching, is making history once again. The former NFL assistant coach is joining the HBCU football program at North Carolina Central University (NCCU) as an offensive analyst. Chris Lea, sports anchor and reporter for WRAL News, first reported the news.

Former Washington Commanders & Chicago Nears assistant coach Jennifer King is now an offensive analyst with the NCCU Eagles and is excited to bring her knowledge to the MEAC. I’ll have the story tonight on @wral at 10 & 11:00! pic.twitter.com/68xh8TeeHQ — Chris Lea – Sportscaster (@ChrisLeaTV) August 1, 2025

NFL Firsts to HBCU Impact

King is no stranger to breaking barriers. In 2021, she became the first Black woman to hold a full-time coaching position in the NFL when Washington promoted her to assistant running backs coach. In 2024, she made history again as the first female coach in the Chicago Bears’ 104-year history.

“Jennifer King is an exceptional leader and passionate coach who will be a positive addition to the Chicago Bears,” said Bears President & CEO Kevin Warren at the time of her hiring. “She has established herself as a hard worker, pioneer, and trailblazer.”

A Career Built on Experience

King’s coaching journey began after a successful athletic career. She grew up in Reidsville, North Carolina, and attended Guilford College, where she excelled in basketball and softball. After graduating in 2006 with a degree in sports management, she spent over a decade playing in the Women’s Football Alliance. Her roles ranged from quarterback and receiver with the Carolina Phoenix to defensive back with the New York Sharks and safety for the D.C. Divas.

In 2018, King attended the NFL Women’s Forum, where she met then-Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera. That meeting opened the door to her first NFL internship, working with wide receivers and running backs. She followed Rivera to Washington in 2020, eventually becoming a full-time assistant coach.

Image Courtesy of the Carolina Panthers

Now, King brings her experience from three NFL franchises—the Panthers, Commanders, and Bears—to NCCU. As an offensive analyst, she is expected to help develop game plans, mentor players, and elevate the Eagles’ offensive unit.

As King settles into Durham, she told Chris Lea (WRALSportsFan.com): “I’ve coached some of the game so to be able to bring that knowledge back (to NC Central) I think it’s huge. It’s been a great group to work with here. I’m excited.”

Her focus is clear. “That’s the main thing, to expose (the players) to things that can make them better,” King told Lea. “(I want to) teach them the things some of the greats do to be better, and they can put it into their game as well.”

NCCU head coach Trei Oliver said he tried to hire King back in 2020 before she chose the NFL. “I had an opportunity to bring her back,” Oliver told Lea. “Hopefully, we can keep her around for a while!”

The players already feel the difference. “She’s been around a lot of ball,” said starting quarterback Walker Harris. “So hearing her talk the receiver through different looks, different things, different coverages, it’s been great. She’s been a great resource for us.”

Lea also reported a family twist: King’s parents are season ticket holders at North Carolina A&T—a detail that’s sure to add to an already intense HBCU rivalry.