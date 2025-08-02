Marva Johnson officially takes over as FAMU President

Marva Brown Johnson, J.D., began her term as the 13th president of Florida A&M University on Saturday. Her first day in office coincided with the university’s Summer Commencement Ceremony.

Johnson addressed the Class of 2025 during the event. Her remarks focused on reflection, perseverance, and the university’s mission to serve future generations.

“Let me begin by congratulating the Summer Graduating Class of 2025,” Johnson said. “As you cross that stage, take it all in… your triumph reminds us why FAMU exists: to open doors, to transform lives, and to light the path for generations of dreamers and doers.”

She also recognized the contributions of Interim President Timothy Beard. She thanked him for what she described as leadership marked by calm, credibility, and care.

Johnson said she approaches her role with “an open mind, a full heart,” and a strong commitment to the university’s future. She stated that her focus will include honoring FAMU’s legacy while adapting to a changing higher education environment.

She referenced the university’s founding in 1887 by two professors and 15 students. Today, FAMU is recognized as a leading public HBCU. Johnson described that journey as a reflection of resilience and growth.

As president, she said she intends to listen, lead, and collaborate. She also expressed a goal of staying accessible and engaged with the campus community.

“My door will be open,” Johnson said. “You’ll find me on campus, in classrooms, at events, and in the heart of this vibrant community.”

Marva Johnson closed by encouraging graduates to carry the legacy of Florida A&M into the future. She described the university as a place that helps light the path forward.