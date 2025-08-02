Cleveland Browns add another HBCU product to its roster

The Cleveland Browns have signed cornerback Keenan Isaac, a former Alabama State University standout. His addition continues the team’s growing investment in talent from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Isaac becomes the second former Alabama State player currently on the roster, joining wide receiver Kisean Johnson.

Isaac (6-3, 190) is entering his second NFL season. He originally signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent in 2023. Last season, he appeared in five games with Tampa Bay. In spring 2025, he played for the Houston Roughnecks in the UFL. Isaac brings experience and size to Cleveland’s secondary. He will wear No. 38.

The Browns also added wide receiver Chase Cota from Oregon in the same transaction. Cota (6-4, 205) previously spent time with the Lions, Chiefs, and Texans. He’ll wear No. 81 as he looks to compete for a roster spot.

Another HBCU representative on the Browns roster is rookie offensive tackle Jason Ivey. Ivey played at North Carolina A&T and stands 6-foot-5, weighing 300 pounds. He wears No. 72 and is entering his first NFL camp.

The Browns also drafted quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Sanders began his college career at Jackson State, where he earned two SWAC Offensive Player of the Year honors. He later transferred to Colorado. Now, he joins a quarterback group in Cleveland that’s drawing national attention.

With Isaac, Johnson, Ivey, and Sanders all on the roster, Cleveland is becoming a notable destination for HBCU-developed talent.

The Browns are also preparing for a joint practice with the Carolina Panthers, scheduled ahead of their upcoming preseason matchup. The joint sessions will take place in Charlotte, North Carolina, and are expected to provide valuable reps for young players like Shedeur Sanders, Keenan Isaac, and Jason Ivey.

These practices give coaches a chance to evaluate talent in a competitive but controlled environment. For players battling for roster spots, it’s a key opportunity to make a strong impression. The Browns will face the Panthers in preseason action following the joint practices, giving both teams a final tune-up before roster cuts.