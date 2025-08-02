Howard University dining experience set for major changes

Howard University, a leading HBCU, has launched Howard University Hospitality, a bold new vision for campus dining, in partnership with Aramark Collegiate Hospitality. The initiative aims to reimagine food service through culinary innovation, cultural celebration, and student-centered design.

A Fresh Take on Campus Dining

As the only HBCU with R1 research status, Howard continues to raise the bar for student services. The new program will revitalize dining spaces, enhance food quality, and plan for future growth. Moody Nolan, a top architectural firm, will design spaces that honor Howard’s legacy and reflect its future.

“We are excited to work with Aramark to deliver a top-tier dining experience,” said LaNiece Tyree, assistant vice president of Auxiliary Enterprises.

Focused on Students and Community

Howard University Hospitality will introduce modern meal plans, allergen-sensitive options, and improved feedback tools. It will also prioritize working with local and Black-owned businesses.

“Howard University represents excellence and global leadership,” said Jack Donovan, CEO of Aramark Collegiate Hospitality. “We’re proud to build a hospitality model as inspiring as its students.”

Creating Career Opportunities

This partnership goes beyond food. Aramark will offer global internships and professional development for students. Howard alumna Dari Ruff (Class of ’96) will serve as executive director of hospitality services. Chef Kevin Mitchell, a culinary expert, will create menus that celebrate global flavors and reflect student identity.

Supporting Howard’s Rising Reputation

Dining plays a key role in student success. Howard consistently ranks as the top HBCU in fields like business, engineering, computer science, and law, according to U.S. News & World Report. This initiative supports that academic excellence with a strong foundation in campus life.

About Aramark Collegiate Hospitality

Aramark Collegiate Hospitality supports more than 275 colleges and universities. The company blends data-driven insights with local flavor to create vibrant dining environments. Its mission focuses on student well-being, inclusivity, and professional opportunity—ensuring every meal supports campus identity and student growth.