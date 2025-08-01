Sha’Carri Richardson runs SB, but HBCU star wins race

Sha’Carri Richardson ran a season’s best in the USATF 100m on Friday — but a former HBCU star outshined her in the heat.



Kayla White, a national champion at North Carolina A&T, ran a personal-best 10.89 to win her heat. She topped Sha’Carri Richardson’s time of 11.07 in the process.



Kayla White dominates at HBCU

For her career, White won 17 MEAC indoor and outdoor sprint and hurdle titles at HBCU track factory North Carolina A&T from 2016 to 2019.



The Miami, Florida native secured her first career win at the 2016 MEAC Indoor Championships. She claimed the 60-meter hurdles title in 8.39 seconds. That spring, she followed up with an outdoor title in the 100-meter hurdles and added a win in the 4×100 relay.

Eventually, White won the MEAC 60-meter hurdles and the 100-meter hurdles titles in each of her four years with the Aggies. In total, she added MEAC 4×100 relay titles in 2017, 2018, and 2019. She also swept the 100 and 200-meter titles during her junior and senior seasons.

At the 2019 NCAA Indoor Championships, she finished second in the 60-meter hurdles. She also placed second in the NCAA Outdoor 100-meter final.



White vs. Richardson: A Rivalry in the Making

White has faced Sha’Carri Richardson multiple times as a pro. She defeated the Olympic gold medalist in the 200 meters at the inaugural Botswana Grand Prix on April 29, 2023.

While there’s no doubt more battles are ahead, White came out on top in their latest showdown — winning the 100m on Friday. Both women advanced to the next round.