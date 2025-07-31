HBCU Athletic Conferences Unite for Historic Partnership

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In a groundbreaking moment for collegiate sports, the four NCAA athletic conferences comprised primarily of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) have formed a united front to protect and elevate the future of Black college athletics. On July 30, 2025, the commissioners of the MEAC, SWAC, CIAA, and SIAC gathered at the Salamander Hotel in Washington, D.C., to announce the launch of the HBCU4Us Association, a first-of-its-kind alliance designed to safeguard the integrity, legacy, and competitiveness of HBCU athletic programs.

Four Conferences, One Voice

The HBCU4Us Association brings together four of the most influential leaders in Black college sports:

Sonja O. Stills , Commissioner, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC)

, Commissioner, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Charles McClelland , Commissioner, Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC)

, Commissioner, Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Jacqie McWilliams Parker , Commissioner, Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA)

, Commissioner, Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Anthony Holloman, Commissioner, Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC)

Collectively, these commissioners oversee dozens of institutions steeped in tradition and athletic excellence. Now, they aim to provide a unified voice for all HBCU athletic programs—a move many in the HBCU community say is long overdue.

A Mission Rooted in Legacy and Growth

According to the association’s mission statement, HBCU4Us will focus on six key pillars:

Student-Athlete Leadership and Development – Preparing young athletes for success beyond the field through mentorship and career readiness programs.

– Preparing young athletes for success beyond the field through mentorship and career readiness programs. Preservation of Cultural Heritage – Highlighting the rich history, pageantry, and societal impact of HBCU sports.

– Highlighting the rich history, pageantry, and societal impact of HBCU sports. Competitive Excellence – Strengthening athletic programs to compete regionally and nationally.

– Strengthening athletic programs to compete regionally and nationally. Financial Sustainability and Partnerships – Securing joint sponsorships and long-term funding opportunities.

– Securing joint sponsorships and long-term funding opportunities. Unified Advocacy – Presenting a collective front on NCAA governance, student-athlete rights, and public policy.

– Presenting a collective front on NCAA governance, student-athlete rights, and public policy. Holistic Welfare – Supporting mental health, academic performance, and overall student well-being.

In a joint statement, the four commissioners emphasized that this collaboration is about more than just sports.

“The formation of the HBCU4Us Association marks a new era of collaboration,” the commissioners said. “As stewards of our storied athletic programs, we are committed to honoring our legacy while creating opportunities that ensure the competitiveness and sustainability of HBCU athletics for generations to come.”

A Historic Step for HBCU Athletics

The timing of this partnership is significant. NCAA athletics is undergoing rapid transformation, from NIL policies to realignment, reshaping traditional rivalries. For HBCUs—often balancing limited resources with a rich cultural and athletic tradition—having a unified voice could be a game-changer.

The HBCU4Us Association is expected to serve as a powerful advocate for these schools, ensuring their traditions are preserved while carving out a larger presence on the national stage.

With four conferences now operating under a shared vision, this alliance could usher in a new era of opportunity and influence for HBCU athletics—a collective step toward protecting its legacy and shaping its future.