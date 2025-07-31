HBCU Trio Makes Preseason Player of the Year Watchlist

HBCU football continues to produce some of the toughest defenders in the FCS football. Three of whom are on the national radar heading into 2025. Southern’s Ckelby Givens, Morgan State’s Erick Hunter, and North Carolina Central’s Malcolm Reed have all landed on the Buck Buchanan Award Preseason Watch List. Putting them in the conversation for the top defensive player in Division I FCS football.

The list, announced by Stats Perform, features 30 players across 13 conferences. For HBCUs, these three standouts represent the elite, game-changing talent that has long been a cornerstone of HBCU football.

Ckelby Givens – Southern’s Relentless Playmaker

Position: Defensive Lineman

Defensive Lineman Size: 6-2, 230 pounds

6-2, 230 pounds 2024 Stats: 73 tackles (42 solo), 27.5 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, 13 QB hurries, three forced fumbles

A 2024 Buck Buchanan finalist, Givens has been the heart of Southern’s defense for the past two seasons. His explosive first step and relentless motor make him one of the most feared edge rushers in the SWAC. Opposing quarterbacks rarely get comfortable when No. 8 is on the field, and his knack for forcing turnovers has changed the course of multiple games.

With numbers like this, Givens enters 2025 as one of the early favorites to win the award named after Grambling State legend Buck Buchanan himself.

Erick Hunter – Morgan State’s Game-Wrecker

Position: Linebacker

Linebacker Size: 6-4, 210 pounds

6-4, 210 pounds 2023 Stats: 75 tackles (47 solo), 9.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 interceptions

75 tackles (47 solo), 9.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 interceptions 2024: Limited to 2 games due to injury (8 total tackles, 1 sack)

Hunter’s 2023 campaign put him on the national map, earning him a spot as a Buchanan finalist. He has the length, range, and instincts to impact every level of the field, whether blowing up runs, pressuring quarterbacks, or dropping into coverage.

Injuries slowed him down in 2024, but a healthy Hunter in 2025 could be one of the most dominant linebackers in FCS football, pushing Morgan State’s defense to new heights.

Malcolm Reed – NCCU’s Shutdown Specialist

Position: Defensive Back

Defensive Back Size: 6-3, 180 pounds

6-3, 180 pounds 2024 Stats: 60 tackles (34 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, nine pass breakups, one fumble recovery

Reed has built a reputation as one of the MEAC’s premier lockdown corners. His size and ball skills make him a nightmare matchup for opposing wideouts, while his ability to flip momentum with key takeaways adds even more value to NCCU’s defense.

With second-team All-MEAC honors last season and a preseason watch list nod this year, Reed is poised to elevate his game further in 2025, giving NCCU a legitimate contender for national defensive recognition.

The Buck Buchanan Legacy

Named after Grambling State and Pro Football Hall of Fame legend Junious “Buck” Buchanan, the award has recognized FCS defensive dominance since 1995. Past winners include NFL standouts like Dexter Coakley, Rashean Mathis, and Jared Allen, cementing its status as a launchpad for future stars.

The 2025 winner will be announced on January 3, 2026, at the Stats Perform National Awards Presentation in Nashville. With Givens, Hunter, and Reed in the mix, HBCU football can add another chapter to its proud defensive tradition on the national stage.