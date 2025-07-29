LSU transfer impressing quickly at HBCU

One week after showing up at Southern University, former LSU running back Trey Holly is impressing at the HBCU football camp.



Holly, a former running back at LSU, sat out much of last week after walking on at SU and joining the football squad. This week he’s participating in team drills in full pads.



Southern University head coach Terrence Graves had nothing but good things to say about the former SEC back.

“He’s exciting — explosive. He’s learning the system, but it’s only so many ways you can run the ball on the inside, run it outside…go out for a pass,” Graves said via LA First News. “So he’s as advertised.”

Holly built a legendary résumé at Union Parish High School in Farmerville. Over five seasons—including his eighth-grade year—he racked up 10,532 rushing yards, breaking the state’s all-time record. He scored 160 total touchdowns, including 146 on the ground.



As a senior, he rushed for 2,694 yards and 38 touchdowns while leading Union Parish to the LHSAA Division III title game. He logged 51 games of 100 or more rushing yards and averaged 159.4 yards per game throughout his career.

Recruiting services ranked Holly as a four-star prospect. Rivals.com listed him as the nation’s No. 4 running back.

LSU career halted

Holly played in three games for LSU in 2023, totaling 110 rushing yards and a touchdown. However, LSU suspended him following a February 2024 arrest involving multiple felony charges. Authorities later dropped the attempted second-degree murder charge, but he still faces weapons-related charges.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly stated that Holly cannot return to the team until he resolves his legal matters.

HBCU Offers a Second Chance

Now, Baton Rouge’s HBCU football team—the defending SWAC West champions—may provide Holly with a new path.

