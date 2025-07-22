LSU running back pays to play at HBCU

A former LSU running back has resurfaced at an HBCU football program just across town.

Trey Holly appeared at Southern University football practice on Tuesday, signaling his intent to revive his career with the SWAC program.

Southern Coach Confirms Holly’s Arrival

Southern head coach Terrence Graves confirmed Holly’s presence and explained his current status.

“He got enrolled in school, so we’re going to give him an opportunity to work out here,” Graves said. “He paid his way, he got admitted in school, and we’re going to give him an opportunity to be a part of this program.”

One of Louisiana’s Greatest High School Backs

Holly built a legendary résumé at Union Parish High School in Farmerville. Over five seasons—including his eighth-grade year—he racked up 10,532 rushing yards, breaking the state’s all-time record. He scored 160 total touchdowns, including 146 on the ground.

As a senior, he rushed for 2,694 yards and 38 touchdowns while leading Union Parish to the LHSAA Division III title game. He logged 51 games of 100 or more rushing yards and averaged 159.4 yards per game throughout his career.

Recruiting services ranked Holly as a four-star prospect. Rivals.com listed him as the nation’s No. 4 running back.

LSU career halted

Holly played in three games for LSU in 2023, totaling 110 rushing yards and a touchdown. However, LSU suspended him following a February 2024 arrest involving multiple felony charges. Authorities later dropped the attempted second-degree murder charge, but he still faces weapons-related charges.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly stated that Holly cannot return to the team until he resolves his legal matters.

HBCU Offers a Second Chance

Now, Baton Rouge’s HBCU football team—the defending SWAC West champions—may provide Holly with a new path. Graves emphasized that Holly must earn his place.

“Let’s just see what he does,” Graves said. “We’ll give him an opportunity and not put a lot of added pressure on him—just let him be the young man that he is.”