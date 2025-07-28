Michael Vick is keeping his HBCU rebuild Virginia-based



BALTIMORE — Michael Vick is leading a new era of HBCU football at Norfolk State, and he’s doing it with the help of two Virginia natives who know exactly what’s at stake.

Wide receiver DreShawn Kendrick and defensive back Kahleef Jemison both hail from the Commonwealth and have deep ties to the man now at the helm of the Spartans. Kendrick, originally from Lynchburg, Virginia, grew up knowing Vick as more than a football legend—he’s practically family.

“My dad with the running back when coach Vick was the quarterback,” Kendrick said. “So I’ve known him pretty much my whole life. And once I was in the portal and I found out he was getting a job, he called me, and it was kind of a no brainer from there for me.”

Michael Vick, a Virginia icon, is at the center of this new wave at Norfolk State. His commitment to building a competitive HBCU football program goes beyond the Xs and Os—it’s about building men and restoring pride to a proud institution.

“I played at Virginia Tech with his dad, Andre Kendrick,” Vick said a few moments later. “DreShawn is amazing football player. I’ve watched him grow as a football player since he was a kid. I’ve coached him off supporting his teams, and now I’m his head coach.”

DreSean Kendrick and Andre Jimmison are two players who came to play for Michael Vick. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

From the 757 to the Gridiron

Jimmison, a native of Newport News, Virginia, shared a similar story of connection and opportunity.

“Vick gave me a phone call when I was in Florida, and it was a no brainer after that,” he said.

Their decision to join Norfolk State under Michael Vick wasn’t just about proximity or relationships—it was about purpose. These Virginia athletes see their presence at this HBCU as part of something much larger than themselves.

“It’s been great,” Jimmison said of his transition to the program from MEAC rival Delaware State. “We have, a lot of coaches on staff who actually played at the next level. So, you know, like when they give you a coaching point, it’s like real urgent and real. You know, we know it holds weight. So it always sticks.”

Kendrick echoed those sentiments:

“For me, it’s just it’s a blessing to be in this position. I’m forever grateful for opportunity is just having the coaching staff that we have it. It’s a blessing in disguise. You know, everybody doesn’t get a coaching staff that had experience playing in the league. That had experience playing on a high level with had experience coaching other guys that’s playing on a high level.”

Michael Vick talks to his players after the 2025 Norfolk State spring football game. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Michael Vick Brings State Pride and Star Power

Representing Virginia and wearing Norfolk State across their chests carries meaning for Kendrick and Jemison. It’s about community, culture, and reclaiming glory for an HBCU football program that hasn’t had its fair share of spotlight in recent years. But Vick’s arrival has brought not only players to the program but has also brought hometown heroes like Allen Iverson to campus to support him.

“It means, a lot. You know, Allen Iverson was actually my first favorite basketball player,” Kendrick said. “So, like, knowing the star power that, that Coach Vick has and that is going to come support us, you just want to make sure that you’re right, that you ready to do your part. So that’s the most important part.”

“We know that we gonna have all the attention that we want,” he continued. “So just make sure we ready to seize the moment.”

Culture Shift in Full Swing

Though Norfolk State was picked fourth out of six teams in the MEAC preseason poll, these Virginia natives believe in their team’s potential and the shift underway.

“We’re going to bring a lot of energy and we’re going to be very competitive at the end of the day,” Kendrick said. “We’re a family oriented team, but at the end of the day we’re going to bring a lot of energy. We’re going to be a very competitive unit all the time.”

Jemison shared what it will take to make that vision a reality.

“Just play with a lot of energy, a lot of effort,” he said. “We’ve been, working since January. Breaking those old habits create new ones are just trying to create a better winning culture. So we just ready for the season to start right now.”

A New Legacy for Norfolk State

Michael Vick is betting on Virginia. He’s betting on HBCU talent. And he’s betting that the combination of history, heart, and homegrown heroes will bring Norfolk State football to new levels—sooner rather than later.