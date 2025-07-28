HBCU Talent Fills 2025 NFL Training Camps

The 2025 NFL offseason has brought a wave of HBCU talent to 90-man rosters. A mix of drafted stars and undrafted free agents with HBCU roots are now suiting up in camps across the league. From Heisman winner Travis Hunter to Morgan State’s Elijah Williams, these players are continuing the legacy of excellence built at Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Drafted Players with HBCU Ties

Travis Hunter

Position : WR/CB

: WR/CB College(s) : Jackson State / Colorado

: Jackson State / Colorado Drafted by: Jacksonville Jaguars – 1st Round, No. 2 Overall

Hunter began his college career at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado, winning the Heisman Trophy and becoming one of the most dynamic two-way players the game has seen.

Bhayshul Tuten

Position : RB

: RB College(s) : North Carolina A&T / Virginia Tech

: North Carolina A&T / Virginia Tech Drafted by: Jacksonville Jaguars – 4th Round, No. 104 Overall

Tuten made a name for himself at North Carolina A&T before transferring to Virginia Tech, where he continued to showcase his speed and vision.

Carson Vinson

Position : OT

: OT College : Alabama A&M

: Alabama A&M Drafted by: Baltimore Ravens – 5th Round, No. 141 Overall

Vinson anchored Alabama A&M’s offensive line and earned a shot with the Ravens through his strong technique and physicality.

Shedeur Sanders

Position : QB

: QB College(s) : Jackson State / Colorado

: Jackson State / Colorado Drafted by: Cleveland Browns – 5th Round, No. 144 Overall

Shedeur led Jackson State to back-to-back SWAC titles before transferring to Colorado. His leadership and passing ability earned him a draft selection by the Browns.

Undrafted Free Agents with HBCU Roots

Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig (Jackson State / Colorado)

Position : DB

: DB Signed with: Jacksonville Jaguars

A versatile defender, Silmon-Craig brings high IQ and intensity to Jacksonville’s secondary.

Kendall Bohler (Florida A&M)

Position : CB

: CB Signed with: Denver Broncos

Bohler excelled at Florida A&M with his coverage skills and physical play, earning a chance with Denver.

Shilo Sanders (Jackson State / Colorado)

Position : S

: S Signed with: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Known for his tackling and range, Sanders joins the Bucs after standout seasons at Jackson State and Colorado.

Devontae Davis (Jackson State / Florida Atlantic)

Position : DL

: DL Signed with: Indianapolis Colts

Davis impressed scouts with his power and explosiveness on the defensive line.

Kisean Johnson (Alabama State / Western Kentucky)

Position : WR

: WR Signed with: Baltimore Ravens

Johnson’s combination of speed and precise route running caught the attention of the Ravens.

Da’Quan Felton (Norfolk State / Virginia Tech)

Position : WR

: WR Signed with: New York Giants

Felton’s size and playmaking ability earned him a spot in the Giants’ wide receiver room.

Jason Ivey (North Carolina A&T)

Position : OL

: OL Signed with: Cleveland Browns

Ivey is a strong, technically sound lineman who helped lead A&T’s offense before signing with Cleveland.

Aaron Smith (South Carolina State)

Position : LB

: LB Signed with: New York Jets

Smith was a defensive leader at South Carolina State, known for his sure tackling and sideline-to-sideline range.

Robert McDaniel (Jackson State)

Position : DB

: DB Signed with: Washington Commanders

McDaniel’s ball skills and toughness give him a chance to carve out a role in Washington’s secondary.

Joaquin Davis (North Carolina Central)

Position : WR

: WR Signed with: Denver Broncos

Davis brings dependable hands and solid route-running to the Broncos’ training camp.

Torricelli Simpkins III (North Carolina Central / South Carolina)

Position : OL

: OL Signed with: New Orleans Saints

Simpkins showed his ability to play multiple positions on the line and now has a chance to prove himself in New Orleans.

Elijah Williams (Morgan State)

Position : DL

: DL Signed with: Minnesota Vikings

A disruptive pass-rusher, Williams turned heads during his pro day and earned a camp invite with the Vikings.

Active HBCU-NFL Vets

Markquese Bell (Florida A&M)

Position: Safety / Hybrid LB

Team: Dallas Cowboys

A versatile defender, Bell emerged as a key contributor in Dallas with his ability to play in the box and in coverage. After a breakout season, the FAMU standout earned national recognition and a contract extension.

Xavier Smith (Florida A&M)

Position: WR / Kick Returner

Team: Los Angeles Rams

Smith made his mark as a dynamic return specialist and sure-handed receiver. The former HBCU Legacy Bowl MVP brought his electric playmaking ability from Tallahassee to the Rams’ special teams unit.

James Houston (Jackson State)

Position: Defensive Line

Team: Dallas Cowboys

A former SWAC standout, Houston quickly proved himself as a pass-rushing force in Detroit. Known for his relentless motor, he became one of the Lions’ top edge defenders. Now with the Dallas Cowboys, he looks to continue his upward trajectory.

Javon Hargrave (South Carolina State)

Position: Defensive Line

Team: San Francisco 49ers

Hargrave is a veteran presence with All-Pro talent and remains a dominant interior lineman. The South Carolina State alum anchors a fearsome 49ers defensive front.

Antonio Hamilton (South Carolina State)

Position: Cornerback

Team: Atlanta Falcons

Hamilton brings experience and tenacity to Atlanta’s secondary. The former Bulldog continues to be a dependable cover man and special teams contributor.

Khadarel Hodge (Prairie View A&M)

Position: Wide Receiver

Team: Atlanta Falcons

Hodge has carved out a steady NFL career through toughness and special teams excellence. The Prairie View product remains a reliable target and locker room leader.

Tytus Howard (Alabama State)

Position: Offensive Tackle

Team: Houston Texans

A former first-round pick, Howard has become a cornerstone on Houston’s offensive line. His size and agility make him a key protector for the Texans’ quarterback.

Isaiah Land (Florida A&M)

Position: Defensive Back

Team: Indianapolis Colts

Land transitioned from a standout pass-rusher at FAMU to a versatile defender in Indianapolis. Known for his speed and instincts, he’s finding ways to impact games at the next level.

As NFL training camps heat up, these HBCU products will look to prove they belong on the game’s biggest stage. Whether drafted or signed as undrafted free agents, each of these athletes carries the legacy of their HBCU. Their presence on 90-man rosters is more than symbolic—it’s a testament to the rising talent and continued impact of HBCUs in shaping the future of football.

Disclaimer:

Roster statuses during NFL training camp are fluid and subject to change. This list reflects the most current information available at the time of publication. Updates will be made as new signings, releases, or roster moves are confirmed.