Deion Sanders reveals he battled bladder cancer during off season

Former Jackson State University and current Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders revealed Monday that he was diagnosed with bladder cancer, underwent surgery to remove his bladder, and is now cancer-free thanks to a successful treatment led by his medical team at UCHealth.

In an emotional press conference, Sanders opened up for the first time about his months-long health battle, which had been kept largely private. Flanked by his doctors, he said candidly, “I had a tumor, and I had cancer. I had to get my bladder removed. But I’m here. I’m healed. I’m blessed.”

Dr. Janet Kukreja Confirms Successful Surgery and Cure

Dr. Janet Kukreja, Director of Urologic Oncology at UCHealth, performed the procedure and addressed the media alongside Sanders. She stated, “Coach Sanders had his bladder removed after a malignant tumor was found. He is cured of the cancer.”

Dr. Kukreja is a nationally recognized leader in robotic urologic surgery and performs more than 150 bladder removal surgeries annually. Her team used a minimally invasive approach, which she said helped Sanders recover faster than expected.

“Please get yourself checked out… because it could have been a whole other gathering if I hadn’t.”@DeionSanders shares a message to everyone during his health update press conference ?? pic.twitter.com/QBi2v8Ri2L — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) July 28, 2025

From Preparing a Will to Preparing for Camp

Sanders shared that in May, the situation was so serious that he wrote a will, not knowing if he would survive. “I thought I might not be here,” he said.

During his absence, Sanders said he lost nearly 25 pounds and focused on recovery at his home in Texas. In a video posted earlier this month by his son, Deion Sanders Jr., Coach Prime was seen stepping into an ice bath and saying, “You know I’m still going through something. I ain’t all the way recovered, but I’m fighting.”

Support poured in from friends and former teammates including Michael Irvin, Lil Wayne, and Travis Hunter, who visited him at home during his recovery. Irvin said on his own podcast, “I guarantee you he’s going to be okay. He’s built different.”

What’s Next for Sanders and Colorado

Coach Prime confirmed he’s back on campus and ready for the 2025 season. He’ll ease into full duties but is already focused on preparing his team for fall camp. While the road to full physical recovery is ongoing, he stressed that his faith, family, and medical team carried him through.

Key Details at a Glance

Detail Info Diagnosis Bladder cancer Procedure Complete bladder removal Weight loss 25 pounds according to Sanders Surgeon Dr. Janet Kukreja, UCHealth Current status Declared cured Return to work Active, preparing for 2025 season Emotional note Wrote a will in May

Health Awareness and Sanders’ Final Message

Coach Prime used the moment to encourage others to prioritize their health. He encouraged men of all races to visit their doctors even if it’s a scary moment in their own minds. Sanders’ cancer diagnosis was discovered during a checkup related to previous health issues.

Sanders showed his normal resilience and faith during the press conference, “I never once during this journey said God why me?”

With his trademark resilience and charisma, Sanders made clear he’s not just coaching football — he’s coaching life, and this chapter proves once again why the game isn’t over until the final whistle.