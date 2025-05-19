Allen Iverson and Michael Vick’s 757 brotherhood continues

Allen Iverson has been one of Michael Vick’s biggest supporters since he was tagged to take over as head football coach at HBCU Norfolk State. He recently rocked a number seven “Vick” jersey in a photo showing his support for his fellow hometown legend.



This is nothing new or surprising, though.

Allen Iverson and Michael Vick put the 757 on their back

Allen Iverson and Michael Vick both hail from Newport News, Virginia — one of the seven cities that make up the area historically known as the Tidewater or Hampton Roads, but often just known by its area code — ’757. Newport News’ next door neighbor is Hampton, where the first Africans were brought to America in 1619. Black people have been in this region longer than they have anywhere in the continental United States. And even today, 400-plus years later, there’s something unique about the brand of blackness that comes out of this region.



The region is southern by its geography and its history, but as a shipping and military hub it draws in people from all over making it something of a melting pot. If you’re from New York or even D.C., you might call the people ‘country.’ If you’re from the Deep South, they might not fit your profile of a stereotypical ‘southerner.” They dress to impress and they have a level of flair and uniqueness that is all their own. Whether it’s eye-catching sparkles for the women or jewelry for the men, folks in this region have a special way of making themselves shine. There is a big sense of family that breeds a down-home feel and can be very inviting — but it can go left at any minute.

They also play ball. Football, basketball, baseball…just ball. Pro and college sports are filled with talented athletes from the 757. Iverson and Vick, though, are by far the region’s most iconic exports and the world’s best glimpse at what makes the people in this area of the world special. Both men were unicorns in their respective sports. Iverson was a six foot guard with the speed of a defensive back and the ability to go through defenses like a running back while jumping out of the gym, re-defining the guard position. Vick had the arm strength of a greek god and the legs of one, too. Both men were selected first overall in their respective drafts — Vick the first black quarterback ever to do so — and in the early 2000s challenged the status quo on what a superstar pro athlete should look like.

In short, both men wore the 757 on their sleeves while carrying it on their backs. For the first half of the 2000s these men were arguably two of the most popular athletes in America, but back home they are immortal.

“All we about care is getting gratification and love from here. Like worldwide. Okay. Cool. Allen Iverson all over the world. All over the globe. Fine. I love it. It’s beautiful. You know what I mean. I got more fans in China than anybody in the world,” Iverson said on Monday. “But…home? It hurt different. It feel good different. You know, is it is a different feeling because these are ‘you.’ Like in your mind and think you representin’ these people here. Even if you somebody that you never met before, if you from Virginia, then you Allen Iverson? That’s how I live. You know what I mean? That and that’s how I live my life. I’m Virginia. I am Virginia. This is who I am and what I represent.”

In his first press conference with the media, Michael Vick answered questions while Iverson stood with his fur neck coach against the wall in his fitted cap, white tee and III chain and watched from the sidelines.

“He made me dream. Allen Iverson made me dream,” Vick told the media. “He was a big part of my upbringing. I looked up to him. He exemplified excellence in so many ways. And he always treated me as, you know, a little brother, you know, so to speak. And was always there to support me and guide me make sure I stayed on the straight, narrow.”

Of course, Vick took a well-documented detour off the pack at one point. But, by all accounts, Iverson was always in his corner.

“A lot of people gave up on him. Not me,” Iverson said. “Not the people that really matter. Not the mutha—— that love him,” Iverson said honestly, before covering his mouth with his hand.

“Ain’t nobody giving up on you,” he continued. “People make mistakes. All of us do. It’s easy to critique somebody. It’s easy to like, judge somebody. you know, I mean, all of us make mistakes. All of us made mistakes in our life — you know what I mean? But what you going to do when you fall. Get your ass up.”



That’s what Vick did. He worked his way back into the NFL as a player and later as an analyst before coming to Norfolk State to coach.

They are both survivors of a place that, despite its down-home charm and family values, has seen many talented athletes taken down before and after them. And nearly took them down too. But they have lived to tell their story and be a representation for those that follow them, from far and near.

Iverson and Vick at the Norfolk State Spring Game

“It’s no sugar coating nothing when it come to Mike Vick. He been through everything. Been through the ups and downs. He been through everything in life? You know, I mean, like, it’s a story, man. It’s a great story is a great, beautiful thing, what he has to offer. So not just kids. Everybody get caught up on just kids to everybody. It’s not just kids. He got a great story. You know what I mean and redemption and shit that he can like. He can help people just by his voice and his story and what he’s been through in life. And that’s what he gonna do.”



And in the months that have followed Michael Vick’s introductory press conference that cold December day, Allen Iverson has made good of his promise to support his fellow 757 legend. In early April he showed up for Norfolk State’s spring game to watch the team scrimmage. After the game he not only came down on the field, he joined in the huddle and broke the team down emphatically — perhaps reliving his days as a state championship-winning quarterback for Bethel High School. He also told the team he would be back to support them during the season.



And so far, Allen Iverson’s word has been his bond when it comes to supporting his 757 brother Michael Vick.