NCAA Division II considering five-year eligibility

The NCAA Division II Management Council has proposed a major eligibility change that could have wide-ranging effects on HBCU athletics. The council is recommending that student-athletes be allowed to participate in five seasons of competition over 10 semesters (or 15 quarters) of full-time enrollment, a shift from the current limit of four seasons.

This proposal, if passed during the 2026 NCAA Convention, would bring Division II eligibility in line with ongoing conversations at the Division I level. According to NCAA data, only 63% of Division II student-athletes graduate in four years or less, with 30% taking up to five years. That graduation trend is particularly relevant to many HBCU student-athletes, who often balance academic, athletic, and financial challenges that can extend their time in college.

Potential Impact on HBCUs

Many voices within the HBCU sports community see the potential benefits of this shift—but also acknowledge the complications. A current HBCU football coach, speaking anonymously, welcomed the proposal.

“I’m confident it will pass, especially with how much traction it’s gained at the Division I level,” the coach said. “I’m glad to see Division II moving in the same direction. In many ways, it aligns with the existing four-game redshirt rule, and since COVID, most student-athletes have been in school for five years anyway. Overall, I think it’s a great move for the game and for student-athlete development.”

But not everyone is fully sold. An HBCU athletic administrator pointed out that while the policy may support athletes’ development and graduation, it could pose financial and logistical challenges for programs already operating with limited resources.

“When ManCo recommends something, it typically gains momentum, but it’s still hard to predict,” the administrator said. “At our institution, we’re focused on what works best for our students. A fifth year could be valuable for student-athlete development and academic progress. But the cost can’t be ignored… scholarships, roster sizes, and long-term planning all come into play.”

“And under the proposal, any competition… regardless of timing… counts as a full season, even something like a spring game. That’s tough, especially for people like a freshman who wasn’t quite ready in the fall but could’ve used the spring to show growth. For D2 programs with limited resources, every decision like that matters.”

NCAA’s Broader Vision

According to the NCAA, the proposal aims to modernize eligibility in a way that reflects current student realities while minimizing the need for waivers and exceptions. The Division II Eligibility Review Working Group, which began its work in early 2025, drove the proposal based on both graduation data and member feedback.

“This proposal reflects our commitment to modernizing eligibility rules in a way that prioritizes both academic success and student-athlete well-being,” said Roberta Page, director of athletics at Slippery Rock.

If passed, the legislation could have significant implications for HBCU programs in the CIAA and SIAC, which have long relied on strategic roster development amid scholarship limitations. Whether it proves to be a game-changer or a growing pain remains to be seen—but either way, the NCAA and its HBCU members appear headed toward a new era of eligibility.