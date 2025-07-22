Former Jackson State star signs with Dallas Cowboys

After an up-and-down journey in the NFL, former Jackson State star and Detroit Lions edge rusher James Houston has signed with the Dallas Cowboys, according to multiple reports.

Houston, a 2022 sixth-round pick out of Jackson State, began his career on the Lions’ practice squad. He made an immediate impact after being activated, debuting on Thanksgiving Day with a two-sack performance against the Buffalo Bills. He went on to tally eight sacks in just seven games, quickly becoming one of the league’s most surprising breakout rookies.

A curved road leads to the Dallas Cowboys

Despite that early success, Houston struggled to carve out a consistent role. In the 2023 offseason, Detroit experimented with him at SAM linebacker, but the fit didn’t stick. His momentum took another hit when he fractured his ankle while covering a punt in Week 2 against Seattle, sidelining him for most of the season. He returned just in time for the NFC Championship game.

In 2024, the Lions gave Houston another opportunity as a traditional defensive end. However, he began the season as a healthy scratch. An injury to star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson opened the door for Houston to get back on the field, but he was ultimately waived on November 26.

Now, Houston gets a fresh start with Dallas, a team actively building depth behind Micah Parsons. His mix of speed and burst off the edge makes him a compelling low-risk, high-reward signing for the Cowboys.

A Force at Jackson State

At Jackson State University, James Houston was a dominant force on defense. In his lone season (2021), he recorded 70 total tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, 7 forced fumbles, and 1 interception, helping lead JSU to an SWAC Championship and earning FCS All-American honors.

At 25 years old, James Houston has a chance to revive his career and contribute to one of the NFC’s top contenders, the Dallas Cowboys.