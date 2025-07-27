Virginia Tech responds to accusations made by HBCU coach

Virginia Tech has responded to serious allegations from North Carolina Central head coach Trei Oliver. Oliver claims a Virginia Tech assistant coach was on the sideline of the Durham, NC HBCU last season in an attempt to recruit one of his players.

In a statement released Saturday, Virginia Tech stated that it had no prior knowledge of the incident.

“This is the first time the issue has been brought to our attention, and no concern has previously been shared with us through any formal channel,” the statement read. “Virginia Tech takes all NCAA rules seriously and is committed to conducting our program with integrity. We are reviewing the matter internally and will address any findings appropriately.”

The comments came after Oliver spoke at a media event on Friday. When asked about the most outrageous moment of his coaching career, he pointed to an incident during the 2024 season.

A member of a Power Four coaching staff allegedly showed up to recruit an HBCU star — on the sidelines. DURING A GAME!



A member of a Power Four coaching staff allegedly showed up to recruit an HBCU star — on the sidelines. DURING A GAME!

“Virginia Tech was actually on my sideline recruiting our running back,” Oliver said. “That was pretty bold. I couldn’t believe it.”

Oliver said the moment caused a stir during the game. Several of his assistant coaches tried to calm him down, suggesting the visitor was just there to watch.

“He’s just down here visiting,” they told him.

But Oliver wasn’t buying it.

“I knew what it was,” he said.

NCCU head coach Trei Oliver celebrates in Atlanta after winning the 2022 Celebration Bowl.

Star Running Back Transfers to UVA

Oliver didn’t name the player during the interview, but it appears that it was his star running back J’Mari Taylor. Taylor was a first-team all-conference performer and has since transferred to the University of Virginia.

Taylor is expected to be part of the Cavaliers’ running back rotation this fall.

UVA is scheduled to play Virginia Tech on November 29.

“Thank God he went to UVA,” Oliver said. “And UVA is going to beat the smoke out of them other folks.”

Broader Implications

Oliver’s claim has sparked conversation around recruiting ethics and the treatment of HBCU programs in the modern college football landscape. The NCAA transfer portal has created new opportunities, but also new risks—especially for smaller programs trying to retain their top talent.

As Virginia Tech begins its internal review, the coaching world is paying close attention. Oliver’s story raises important questions about access, tampering, and respect across all levels of college football.