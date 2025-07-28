HBCU wins recruiting battle with FBS schools over 3-star RB

In a major recruiting win for the HBCU football world, three-star running back Nicholas Tramble has committed to Prairie View A&M University.

The 5-foot-8, 165-pound speedster is from Aldine Davis High School in Houston, Texas. He announced his decision Thursday, choosing the Panthers over offers from Arizona, Kansas, Kansas State, Rice, SMU, Texas State, UNLV, and several other FBS programs. “H-Town we home baby,” Tramble wrote on social media.

Tramble is ranked the No. 120 running back in the nation and the No. 247 overall player in Texas, per 247Sports Composite. His commitment is the fourth-highest in Prairie View A&M history. That makes this a huge moment for the HBCU program.

High School Production Sets Him Apart

Tramble had a dominant junior season. He earned first-team All-District honors after leading his district in rushing yards. He finished with nearly 1,100 rushing yards, 10 touchdowns, and over 1,200 all-purpose yards. On average, he posted 6.2 yards per carry and nearly 100 rushing yards per game.

In three seasons, Tramble has totaled 2,478 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns. He also has more than 3,000 all-purpose yards, averaging over 100 all-purpose yards per game every year. His breakout came early. As a freshman, he ran for 675 yards on just 65 carries, scoring 10 touchdowns. That’s 10.4 yards per carry, earning him second-team All-District honors.

A Statement for Prairie View and HBCUs

Tramble is the first big in-state commitment for new head coach Tremaine Jackson. His decision gives the Panthers a dynamic playmaker for their 2026 recruiting class.

But this commitment is bigger than football. Tramble chose an HBCU over multiple FBS schools. That sends a message. It highlights the growing strength of Black college football and its rising appeal for elite athletes.

For Prairie View A&M, this is more than a recruit. It’s a cultural win, a statement of belief, and a sign that HBCUs are here to compete.