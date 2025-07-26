HBCU chancellor serenaded by R&B singer from group 112

Atlanta, GA — Winston-Salem State University held a special alumni event in Atlanta to introduce Chancellor Bonita J. Brown, J.D., to the community. The HBCU celebration was already rich with pride and purpose—but it became truly unforgettable when R&B star Q. Parker of the group 112 made a surprise appearance.

This event, titled “A Meaningful Moment,” formally welcomed Chancellor Brown—the first woman to lead the historic HBCU—as its 14th chancellor. Alumni, university benefactors, and community leaders gathered to honor her leadership. The evening included remarks, networking, hors d’oeuvres, and a shared spirit of legacy.

Then came a joyful twist.

Early in the program, Parker walked in and softly sang a few bars of 112’s iconic hit “Cupid.” The room erupted. Chancellor Brown beamed in surprise and warmly embraced the singer, while guests clapped and captured the moment on video.

Parker was invited by his close friend Chandra Southern, a member of the WSSU Atlanta Alumni Chapter.

The Atlanta setting wasn’t just a backdrop—it was a strategic choice. The city is home to one of WSSU’s largest alumni communities and remains a hub for HBCU culture and excellence.

As the evening wrapped, the message was clear: under Chancellor Brown’s leadership, WSSU is honoring its legacy and vying for new heights. With support from Rams near and far—and even a little harmony from 112—the future of this proud HBCU looks brighter than ever.