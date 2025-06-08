DeSean Jackson after first mega camp, “HBCUs are where it’s at”

DeSean Jackson has officially opened a new chapter at Delaware State University. The first-year head coach and former NFL standout welcomed more than 400 high school athletes to the school’s inaugural high school mega camp, an event aimed at identifying talent and strengthening recruiting ties across the region, and showing what his HBCU has to offer.

Delaware State Launches HBCU Mega Camp to Expand Recruiting

Held at Alumni Stadium, the camp brought together student-athletes and college coaches from across the East Coast. Jackson, known for his on-field explosiveness, was hands-on throughout the day, leading drills, giving feedback, and evaluating prospects alongside his coaching staff.

“Man, shoot, there’s a lot of great talent out here today,” DeSean Jackson told HBCU Gameday. “Anytime we get a chance to get out here, get eyes on guys, and evaluate their movement, speed, and competitiveness — that’s a win.”

The event represents an early step in the NFL great’s plan to rebuild Delaware State’s football program and establish a stronger presence in HBCU recruiting circles.

Addressing Challenges in the Current Recruiting Landscape

Jackson also acknowledged how the college football recruiting process has changed, particularly for high school athletes. With the transfer portal dominating many programs’ strategies, fewer opportunities are available for younger players coming directly out of high school.

“The high school level is getting overlooked right now,” he said. “That’s why these camps are so important — for exposure and visibility. Coaches need to see these kids live, moving, competing.”

By hosting this camp, Delaware State not only provided a platform for evaluation but also demonstrated a commitment to recruiting at the grassroots level.

Jackson’s Vision for Delaware State and HBCU Growth

Beyond player development, Jackson emphasized his desire to foster a new culture within Delaware State football. For him, hosting the camp is about building momentum and reconnecting the program with the broader football community.

“It’s a blessing,” he said. “To be in a position to help change the dynamic here — that’s what I’m here for. It’s about changing the culture, creating energy — and we’ve already seen the shift.”

That shift includes enhancing alumni relations, increasing the program’s visibility, and developing stronger pipelines to talent-rich areas.

As he looks ahead, Jackson sees Delaware State as part of a wider movement within HBCU football. He referenced figures like Michael Vick and Deion Sanders. Former NFL stars who have taken on roles at HBCUs, to highlight how the perception of these programs is evolving.

“Look — HBCUs are where it’s at right now,” Jackson said. “Guys like Michael Vick, Deion Sanders at Jackson State — South Carolina State too — there’s great ball being played. We want to continue to elevate that and help take it to another level.”

With an energized coaching staff and early support from recruits and alumni alike, Delaware State appears poised to take meaningful steps forward under Jackson’s leadership.