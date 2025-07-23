Travis Hunter, former Jackson State Star, to play both ways in NFL

Former Jackson State University standout Travis Hunter is already turning heads at his first NFL training camp with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Widely regarded for his exceptional versatility, Hunter began camp working exclusively at wide receiver—but that won’t last long.

Head coach Liam Coen confirmed that Hunter will begin taking reps at both wide receiver and cornerback by the end of the team’s first six practices at the Miller Electric Center adjacent to EverBank Stadium.

Coen said the plan is to give Hunter “a couple days on offense, a couple days on defense,” and then eventually have him switch sides during a single practice. That kind of two-way performance, Coen added, “will kind of become the norm.”

From HBCU Trailblazer to NFL Hybrid

Hunter made headlines when he became the highest-ranked recruit ever to commit to an HBCU, joining Jackson State University under the leadership of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. His choice redefined what was possible for top athletes considering Historically Black Colleges and Universities, bringing a wave of visibility and respect to Black college football.

After transferring to the University of Colorado, Hunter continued to excel on both sides of the ball, making him one of the most intriguing prospects in the NFL Draft. Now, the Jaguars are designing his development plan to mirror that unique two-way potential.

Strategic Development: Every Minute Mapped

According to Coen, the team has carefully mapped out every moment of Hunter’s time in the building to maximize both learning and performance. He explained that “every moment, every minute that he is in the building is accounted for,” and the goal is to get the “best possible outcome” from that investment of time.

Hunter primarily worked on offense during OTAs and minicamp. Coen noted that the offensive system demanded more initial attention due to its complexity—specifically route trees, checks, audibles, and in-play adjustments. Still, Hunter did take defensive reps at one open OTA session and during the final periods of minicamp.

Lessons From Spring: Balance Is Key

One of the key learnings from spring practices was that having Hunter go too long without reps on one side of the ball wasn’t productive. Coen said, “That’s too long to go without doing anything on the other side of the ball.”

With training camp organized into three-day practice blocks followed by off days, the Jaguars are now in a better position to integrate his two-way training more efficiently. Even on days when Hunter works with just one unit, he will still meet with coaches from the other side—sometimes more than once.

What to Expect From Hunter in Camp

With the Jaguars fully committed to nurturing his rare talent, Travis Hunter is expected to emerge as one of the league’s most exciting young players. His historic journey—from HBCU icon to NFL rookie—continues to challenge the traditional mold of player development.