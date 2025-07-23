HBCU Highlights Young Voices with New Sideline Media Team

LORMAN, Miss. — Alcorn State University is changing the game this fall. But instead of a new quarterback or head coach, it’s a fresh crew of media stars taking the field. They’re called The 4Kasters, and they’re bringing a youthful, high-energy twist to HBCU football coverage in 2025.

The 4Kasters are a group of four young sports enthusiasts who will serve as sideline reporters for Braves home games. With microphones in hand and badges around their necks, these mini media pros will interview players, coaches, and fans in real time.

Their name is a clever play on “casters” and “4K” resolution — a nod to both broadcasting and high-definition quality. More importantly, they represent a bold new way to connect with the community and showcase HBCU football through fresh eyes.

A Vision Rooted in Innovation and Community

“Alcorn has always embraced innovation and community,” said Athletic Director E. D’Wayne Robinson. “With the 4Kasters, we’re combining both. This initiative gives kids an incredible opportunity to grow and engage while connecting fans to the game in a whole new way.”

That new connection comes in the form of real-time interviews, fun sideline banter, and questions that bring out the heart of the HBCU game day experience. Whether they’re getting the scoop from a star running back or talking to a kid in the stands, the 4Kasters are all about energy and engagement.

Where to Watch the 4Kasters in Action

Fans can catch the 4Kasters in multiple places throughout the season:

On the jumbotron at home games

Across Alcorn Athletics’ social media channels

In special video features shared online

Their interviews and game day coverage will be part of a larger effort to spotlight HBCU culture, school spirit, and student-athlete stories.

Building the Next Generation of HBCU Storytellers

By putting microphones in young hands, Alcorn State is doing more than entertaining fans. It’s inspiring future journalists and showing that storytelling has no age limit.

This fall, as the Braves chase wins on the field, the 4Kasters will be chasing answers, reactions, and unforgettable moments.

Be sure to follow Alcorn State University on social media for all the updates. The 2025 season is about to get a whole lot brighter — and bolder — thanks to four young voices bringing 4K flair to HBCU football.