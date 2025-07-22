Alabama State University and the Mighty Marching Hornets are mourning the loss of rock icon Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away today at age 76.

The university posted the following tribute on social media:

ASU joins the world in mourning rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, who died Tuesday at age 76. In 2018, our Mighty Marching Hornets had the unforgettable honor of performing for Ozzy and Jack Osbourne during the filming of A&E’s “Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour.”

That moment came in 2018 when the Hornets performed for Ozzy and his son Jack. The scene was part of the A&E series Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour. Cameras rolled on campus as the Hornets delivered a powerful performance that brought rock and marching culture together.

ASU joins the world in mourning rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, who died Tuesday at age 76. In 2018, our Mighty Marching Hornets had the unforgettable honor of performing for Ozzy and Jack Osbourne during the filming of A&E’s "Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour." #MyASU pic.twitter.com/uFlqAzDzX8 — Alabama State University (@BamaState1867) July 22, 2025

That appearance cemented a unique cultural bridge: a historic HBCU marching band sharing the stage with a legendary figure in rock music. It highlighted how music transcends genres and connects communities.

Ozzy Osbourne’s impact on rock music—as founding frontman of Black Sabbath, a pioneer of heavy metal, and a pop culture icon—left an indelible legacy. His death today marks the end of an era, but that memorable ASU performance stands as a vivid reminder of his reach beyond rock audiences.

The Hornets’ performance remains a high point in ASU’s marching history—an homage honoring innovation, cultural unity, and musical excellence. Today, the Mighty Marching Hornets remember Ozzy not just as a rock legend, but as a symbol of artistic connection.