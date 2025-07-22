HBCU basketball player celebrates her sister, a WNBA All-Star

Alabama State forward Ashley Gray took a break from summer training to celebrate a proud family milestone—supporting her older sister Allisha Gray, who suited up as an All-Star for the Atlanta Dream at the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis.

The sisters shared a special moment courtside as Ashley posed with Allisha in full uniform, proudly repping the Dream and the WNBA on basketball’s biggest summer stage. The appearance marked Allisha’s third career All-Star selection, following another strong season as a two-way guard in Atlanta.

Ashley Gray, entering her junior season at Alabama State, has been carving out her own collegiate path. In 2023–24, she played in 22 games with five starts, averaging 2.0 points and 2.0 rebounds per game. She logged a season-high 11 points at Mississippi Valley State and pulled down eight rebounds against Bethune-Cookman.

Lady Hornet Ashley Gray in Indiana with her sister WNBA AllStar Allisha Gray of the Atlanta Dream!#SWARMAS1 pic.twitter.com/xBCO9iBSCG — Bama State Athletics (@BamaStateSports) July 20, 2025

A native of Sandersville, Georgia, Ashley played high school ball at Washington County High School, where she scored over 1,000 career points and was named First-Team All-State. Fittingly, she won the Allisha Gray MVP Award during her prep career—named in honor of her WNBA sister.

Now majoring in Early Childhood Education, Ashley continues to build her identity as both a student and athlete. But this summer, the spotlight belonged to Allisha—and Ashley was right there, beaming with pride, soaking in a family legacy built on hustle, heart, and high-level hoops.

Allisha Gray is averaging 18.4 points per game this season, tops for her Atlanta Dream squad.



Career Highlights, Awards and Milestones

WNBA Rookie of the Year (2017)

3 x WNBA All-Star

Olympic Gold Medalist (2020) – Won gold in the inaugural 3×3 basketball event at the Tokyo Olympics

USA Basketball 3×3 Athlete of the Year (2021)

First player in WNBA history to win both the Skills Challenge & 3-Point Contest in the same night (2024)

WNBA All-Rookie Team (2017)

WNBA Rookie of the Month (May & June 2017)

2 x 2025 WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week

2 x 2025 AP Player of the Week

2025 WNBA Kia Eastern Conference Player of the Month (May, June)