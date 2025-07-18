Former NBA Draft Pick takes job at Tennessee State

Tennessee State University has announced Nolan Smith as the new head coach of its men’s basketball team, bringing in a former NBA player, national champion at Duke University, and one of the most respected young minds in college basketball to the Nashville HBCU.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be named head coach at TSU,” Smith said. “I’m ready to pour my heart into our players every single day as we chase victories and represent both the university and the state with pride. I’m built for this — and TSU is built to win. Let’s go Tigers!”

Coaching Experience at Memphis, Louisville, and Duke

Smith comes to TSU after one season as an assistant coach at the University of Memphis under Penny Hardaway. At Memphis, he played a key role in recruiting and player development. He helped guide a young team through a tough schedule and a competitive conference.

Before that, Smith spent two years at the University of Louisville. He focused on mentoring guards and shaping the roster. His coaching foundation was built at Duke, where he served on staff for six years.

At Duke, Smith held several roles. He began as a special assistant, then became director of basketball operations, and later an assistant coach. During his time there, Duke reached the NCAA Tournament multiple times. That included a Final Four run in 2022. He also helped develop 25 future NBA players.

Leadership Endorsed by Peers and Mentors

TSU Director of Athletics Dr. Mikki Allen praised Smith’s leadership qualities.

“Nolan Smith is a championship-caliber leader with elite playing experience, high basketball IQ, and a proven track record of developing NBA talent,” said Allen. “He brings strong recruiting connections and a player-first mindset. He also connects deeply with today’s student-athletes. Nolan will lead with integrity and make an impact both on the court and in the community.”

Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway also voiced strong support.

“If anyone is deserving of this position, it’s Nolan,” said Hardaway. “He is prepared and ready. His time at Memphis was short but meaningful. I’m confident he’ll make a big impact at TSU.”

Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski, who coached Smith at Duke, shared his excitement.

“I’m so happy for Nolan and his beautiful family,” said Krzyzewski. “He was a joy to coach. Our fans called him ‘The People’s Champ.’ He was also an excellent assistant coach. Now, he’s ready to be a great head coach at Tennessee State.”

Successful Playing Career at Duke, NBA Draft Pick

As a player, Smith starred at Duke from 2007 to 2011. He helped the Blue Devils win the NCAA championship in 2010. That year, he earned All-Final Four honors and was named the South Regional Most Outstanding Player.

In his senior season, Smith averaged 20.6 points per game and led the ACC in scoring. He was named ACC Player of the Year, ACC Tournament MVP, and a consensus First-Team All-American. He finished his college career with 1,911 points, ranking 17th in Duke history.

Smith was drafted 21st overall by the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2011 NBA Draft. He played two seasons in the NBA, followed by time in the G League and overseas. His international career included stops in Croatia and Turkey.

Commitment to Community and Advocacy

Off the court, Smith is active in the community. He serves on the board of “The Brotherhood,” a nonprofit based in Durham, North Carolina. The group focuses on mentorship and education for young men of color.

Smith is also a national voice for mental health awareness and racial equity in college athletics. He advocates for student-athlete rights and personal growth beyond sports.

He is the son of the late Derek Smith, a former NBA player and coach. Smith and his wife, Cheyna, have three children: Camryn, Derek “Deuce,” and Kai.

TSU’s Strong Foundation for 2025 Season

Tennessee State is coming off a 17–16 record in the 2024–25 season. The Tigers went 12–8 in Ohio Valley Conference play, finishing third in the standings. TSU ranked among the conference leaders in rebounding and returns a solid core of players.

Key returners include guards Aaron Nkrumah and Travis Harper II, along with forward Carlous Williams.

Introduction Set for July 21

TSU will introduce Nolan Smith at a press conference on Monday, July 21, at 11 a.m. CT. The event will take place in the Tiger Den inside Hankal Hall on the Tennessee State University campus..