NFL veteran, Alabama football alum ready for challenge at HBCU champ

MACON, GA — As a former Alabama football backup who fought his way into the NFL, Chris Goode is no stranger to uphill battles. Now, he’s taking on a new one as head coach at Miles College.

From Historic Season to Roster Reset

Goode steps into a program fresh off a 10-3 season, an SIAC championship, and a rare NCAA Division II playoff win. But the team he inherits looks very different.

Former head coach Sam Shade, another Alabama football alum, left to lead Alabama A&M. He took a significant portion of the roster with him, leaving Goode to rebuild.

“It’s a brand new team,” Goode admitted at SIAC Media Day. “We had a lot of guys that were seniors that left, got a lot of guys that went in the transfer portal.”

Lessons from Alabama and the NFL

Despite the turnover, Goode remains confident. He draws strength from his own football journey — one that began in Tuscaloosa and led to the pros.

“I only started one game, but I ended up getting drafted, Goode said. ” In the NFL, I went in and we had drafted 4 or 5 DBS. I was the last DB.”

Goode’s dream never wavered, even when the depth chart said otherwise.

“Second year I was the only one left., he continued. ” So to me it’s always a challenge for me no matter what. It doesn’t bother me at all. So I think I’m built for it.”

He did just that, playing in the NFL from 1987 to 1991.

Building a New Culture

That same determination now drives his vision for Miles. Goode has assembled a coaching staff full of championship experience and is focused on creating a culture of resilience.

He’s not just replacing players. He’s reestablishing a foundation for long-term success at one of the strongest HBCU programs in Division II. He says he plans to use his relationships to keep Miles in contention in the SIAC.



“It’s always about your friend base,” Goode said. “We call it multiple other things but it’s a lot of my friends that are in the know (about) a lot of guys as you know getting released from D1, D2 or whatever.”

Target on Miles’ Back

Despite the roster overhaul, SIAC Commissioner Dr. Anthony Holloman reminded everyone that Miles remains the team to beat.

“Miles College went undefeated last season in SIAC play. Then they went on to eliminate Carson Newman in the first round of the NCAA playoffs,” Holloman told the crowd. “So the championship runs through Fairfield (AL).”

That kind of pressure could rattle some. But Goode embraces it.

“It doesn’t matter where you start,” he said.“It’s about what you do when you get your shot.”

Alabama Toughness, NFL Mindset

Miles College is betting that Goode can bring that Alabama football grit and NFL toughness to a team with championship expectations.

With a new roster and a storied past, the road back to the top won’t be easy. But if anyone knows how to make the most of an opportunity, it’s Michael Goode.