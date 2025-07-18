HBCU Hoops Program on the Rise Locks in HC with Extension

Delaware State is doubling down on its vision for HBCU basketball success. Head men’s basketball coach Stan Waterman has agreed to a multi-year contract extension, according to the university’s official release. The move signals Delaware State’s belief that Waterman is the right leader to elevate the program and build lasting success in the HBCU basketball landscape.

Leadership Stability at Delaware State

Waterman took over the Hornets in 2021 and has been focused on changing the program’s culture. He’s helped the Hornets become more competitive while also prioritizing academics and player development. “I am excited and honored to continue leading the men’s basketball program at Delaware State University,” Waterman said in the press release. “We’ve made significant progress, and I’m committed to building a championship culture our students, alumni, and fans can be proud of.”

From High School Legend to HBCU Team Builder

Before his college debut, Waterman led Sanford School in Delaware to eight state championships. That success has translated into a clear vision at Delaware State. Athletic Director Tony Tucker praised Waterman’s impact. “Coach Waterman is a tremendous leader and mentor,” Tucker said in the release. “He exemplifies what it means to be a Hornet and a champion in the HBCU community.”

Delaware State Basketball’s Strategic Direction

The extension comes at a critical time. HBCU basketball programs are investing in coaches who bring both experience and community connection. Waterman fits that mold. His presence brings stability and signals that Delaware State is serious about winning in the MEAC and on the national stage. After winning just two games in his first season, Waterman has steadily improved the program’s competitiveness, more than tripling the team’s win total by year three and earning respect across the MEAC.

Momentum Builds for 2025–26 HBCU Season

The Hornets made strides in the 2024–25 season despite having a rebuilding roster. Stan Waterman’s defensive focus and player-first culture are beginning to show results. With the contract now extended, expectations for 2025–26 will only grow. The Hornets may be one of the HBCU teams to watch this season.