CIAA Drops Preseason All-Conference and Rankings at Media Day

DURHAM, N.C. — The road to the 2025 CIAA football title is officially underway. At the HBCU football league’s annual Football Media Day, the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) dropped its highly anticipated Preseason All-CIAA Football Team and the projected order of finish, and there’s no shortage of storylines.

The list, selected by the CIAA Sports Information Directors Association and head football coaches, reads like a highlight reel of HBCU football talent. Twelve returning preseason honorees are back to make noise in 2025, including eight first-teamers and four major award winners.

Among them? Last year’s breakout freshmen—Micah Robinson of Bowie State and Marquis Edmond of Virginia State—who return as reigning Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year. Joining them are two game-changers: Bruno Onwuazor, the Lineman of the Year out of Virginia State, and Zyaire Tart, who earned Special Teams Player of the Year honors last season and now suits up for defending champs Virginia Union.

Virginia Union Leads the Pack — But It’s a Tight Race

Fresh off their 2024 CIAA Championship run, Virginia Union leads the 2025 predicted order of finish with 103 points. But right on their heels is a hungry Johnson C. Smith squad with 101 points, signaling they’re not just contenders—they’re coming for the crown.

Virginia State, last year’s runner-up and loaded with returning talent on both sides of the ball, sits in third with 92 points. These top three programs appear poised for a season-long slugfest at the top of the CIAA standings. Meanwhile, teams like Fayetteville State, Winston-Salem State, and Bowie State will surely have something to say about that heading into 2025.

Here’s how the full predicted finish shakes out:

Virginia Union Johnson C. Smith Virginia State Fayetteville State Winston-Salem State Bowie State Livingstone Shaw Elizabeth City State Lincoln (PA) Bluefield State

Preseason Stars to Watch

All-CIAA Quarterback honors went to Daylin Lee (Winston-Salem State), while the backfield is stacked with Travon Tensley (VUU, formerly Shaw) and sophomore standout Micah Robinson.

On the edges, wideouts Brevin Caldwell (JCSU) and Zyaire Tart headline the receiving corps, while Devin Cunningham holds it down at tight end.

The trenches are owned by names like Bruno Onwuazor, Tyleek McCoy, and Benjamin Hicks—a bruising group that could define this season’s identity.

Defensively, Virginia State is everywhere. Four VSU defenders, including Marquis Edmond, Donavan Howard, and KJ McNeil, make the list. Keep an eye on Davion Watkins (Livingstone) and Quewon Hilliard (Shaw) to add heat.

With stars returning, rivalries deepening, and rosters loaded across the board, the CIAA’s 2025 football season is shaping up to be one for the books.

Let the countdown begin.

Quarterback

1. Daylin Lee (WSSU)



Running Backs

1. Travon Tensley (VUU, previously Shaw)

2. Micah Robinson (Bowie)



Wide Receivers

1. Brevin Caldwell (JCSU)

2. Zyaire Tart (VUU, previously Lincoln (PA))



Tight End

1. Devin Cunningham (WSSU)



Offensive Linemen

1. Bruno Onwuazor (VSU)

2. Tyleek McCoy (VSU)

3. Benjamin Hicks (FSU)

4. Adrian Crespin (VUU)

5. Elijah Gordon (WSSU)



Defensive Lineman

1. Lamone Hill Jr. (JCSU)

2. Davion Watkins (Livingstone)

3. Jayshaun Alston (VSU)

4. Cameron Davis (VSU)



Linebackers

1. KJ McNeil (VSU)

2. Quewon Hilliard (Shaw)

3. Jamari Slade (FSU)



Defensive Backs

1. Donavan Howard (VSU)

2. Marquis Edmond (VSU)

3. Jordan Williams (Bowie)

4. Keyshawn Monk (FSU)



Kick Returner

1. Zyaire Tart (VUU)



Place Kicker

1. Brady Myers (VUU)



Punt Returner

1. Terrance Holland (ECSU)



Punter

1. Darius Satterfield (ECSU)