ESPN TV schedule to showcase Jackson State and Southern heavily

The 2025 SWAC football television schedule has been officially released, with ESPN set to showcase some of the most high-profile HBCU matchups of the season. The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), one of the top conferences in Black college football, will have its games featured across ESPN’s family of networks—highlighting fierce rivalries, iconic classics, and rising contenders.



Southern and Jackson State Lead the Way

Two of the SWAC’s marquee programs—Southern University and Jackson State—are at the forefront of this year’s TV slate. Southern, the defending SWAC West Division champion, will kick off the HBCU football season in the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge against North Carolina Central on August 23rd. The matchup will air nationally on ABC at 7:30 p.m. EST, setting the tone for an action-packed fall.



Jackson State, the 2024 SWAC champion with an undefeated conference record, is scheduled to appear in at least four ESPN games, in addition to its four games on HBCUGo. That includes major showdowns against Southern (Boom Box Classic), Florida A&M, Alabama State, and Alcorn State—all rivalries with deep SWAC roots. These games reflect Jackson State’s status as a national draw in HBCU football.





Classic Matchups Return to National Spotlight



Several of HBCU football’s most beloved classics return to the national spotlight:

Orange Blossom Classic : Howard vs. Florida A&M (Aug. 30 on ESPNU)

: Howard vs. Florida A&M (Aug. 30 on ESPNU) Magic City Classic : Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M (Oct. 25)

: Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M (Oct. 25) Florida Classic: Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman (Nov. 22)

These games bring not only on-field intensity but also cultural pageantry that defines HBCU football at its best.



Full Coverage Across ESPN Platforms



The schedule features games on ESPN+, ESPNU, ABC, and other platforms, ensuring comprehensive coverage for fans across the country. The 2025 Pepsi SWAC Football Championship Game will air live on ESPN2 on Saturday, December 6, followed by the Cricket Celebration Bowl on ABC a week later, where the SWAC champion will face the MEAC champion.



Florida A&M, Alabama State, Alcorn State, and Grambling State also appear multiple times, reinforcing the strength and balance across the conference.

With ESPN’s continued commitment to HBCU sports and the SWAC’s growing national footprint, the 2025 football season is poised to be one of the most exciting yet.