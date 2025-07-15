Duke legend, Memphis assistant in talks with HBCU per report

Former Duke University star and current Memphis assistant coach Nolan Smith is reportedly in discussions to become the next head coach at Tennessee State University. According to Jon Rothstein, the deal is not finalized, but both sides are working toward an agreement. If completed, the move would mark a major hire for the HBCU program, which lost Penny Collins to the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies earlier this summer.

A Rising Coaching Resume

Smith has steadily climbed the coaching ranks since retiring from professional basketball. He joined the Memphis staff in September 2024 after two seasons at Louisville under Kenny Payne. Before his time at Louisville, he spent six years at Duke University in multiple roles. These included director of basketball operations, player development, and assistant coach during the 2021–22 season.

Decorated Playing Career at Duke

As a player, Smith was one of the most decorated in Duke University history. He earned consensus first-team All-American honors and was named ACC Player of the Year in 2011. That season, he led the conference in scoring (20.6 points per game) and served as team captain. He also won MVP honors in the ACC Tournament.



Smith played a key role in Duke’s 2010 national championship run. He earned Most Outstanding Player honors in the NCAA South Regional and was named to the All-Final Four Team. Over his four-year college career, he scored 1,911 points, ranking 17th in Duke history. His teams went 121-22 overall, including an incredible 65-2 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Potential New Chapter at an HBCU

If hired, the position at Tennessee State would be Smith’s first head coaching job. It would also represent a significant moment for the Nashville-based HBCU, which continues to seek national recognition. Smith brings not only high-level basketball experience but also a strong record of community involvement. He’s been honored by Points of Light and The News & Observer for his work in social justice and cancer awareness.



The potential hire could signal a turning point for Tennessee State. The HBCU had success with the high profile hire of Eddie George who led the program to the FCS playoffs.