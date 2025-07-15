San Francisco Giants pick FAMU catcher in MLB Draft

Florida A&M University catcher Broedy Poppell is officially headed to the pros. On Monday, July 14, the San Francisco Giants selected the FAMU star in the 13th round of the 2025 MLB Draft, using the 386th overall pick to grab one of the top two-way standouts in HBCU baseball.

A Hometown Star Heads to the Next Level

A Tallahassee native and graduate of Maclay School, Poppell has been a key figure for the FAMU Rattlers since joining the program in 2022. He entered the NCAA transfer portal following the conclusion of the 2025 season but remained in the spotlight thanks to strong showings at the MLB Draft Combine in June and the HBCU Swingman Classic, held just days before the draft.

With his selection, Poppell becomes the 29th player in Florida A&M program history to be drafted to Major League Baseball, according to The Baseball Cube. He’s also the first Rattler drafted since Aubrey McCarty, who was taken by the Colorado Rockies in the 26th round of the 2017 draft.

Giants Get a Proven Leader Behind the Plate

In 2025, Poppell anchored FAMU’s defense as the starting catcher. He posted a .973 fielding percentage, recorded 258 putouts, and earned First-Team All-SWAC honors. He was also named Second-Team All-SWAC in 2024.

At the plate, he brought power and consistency. Poppell hit .325, led the team with 69 hits and 12 home runs, and finished second on the roster with 58 runs scored.

His combination of defensive reliability and offensive production made him one of FAMU’s most valuable players—and a clear MLB prospect.