SIAC Reveals 2025 Preseason Football Honors

The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) dropped its 2025 football preseason honors on Monday. Eighteen players from last season’s All-SIAC squad are back on the first team.

It was headed by Albany State quarterback Isaiah Knowles, who was named Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. Knowles, a redshirt junior out of Tampa, Florida, will steer a Rams offense that’s projected to finish first in the league this season. No pressure, right?

Meanwhile, Ty’Metrius Patterson, the hard-hitting graduate linebacker from Benedict College, was selected as the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. Patterson anchors a defensive unit that may have lost some pieces but still commands respect.

The Rams Are Ready

Albany State didn’t just land the top QB in Knowles—they dominated the first-team selections. The Rams placed a league-high six players on the top offense. This includes standout running back Tiant Wyche, tight end Gentry Sparks, and two wideouts in Jamill Williams and Javion Jackson.

They also had a strong showing on the second team. Emerging stars like sophomore linemen Leon Wesley and O’Shea Stroman, and dynamic return specialist Javion Jackson, who pulled double duty as a second-team punt returner.

With that kind of depth and firepower, it’s no surprise the coaches and SIDs picked them to win it all.

Stacked First Team, Veterans Return

Of the 26 first-teamers, nearly 70% are returning All-SIAC selections. Guys like elite edge rusher Israel Nwokocha (Benedict), quarterback hunter Mike White (Central State), and the shutdown corner Lawrence McConnell (Kentucky State).

Clark Atlanta landed three players on the first team. Lineman Denzell Moore, edge rusher Kurtis Waye, and punt returner Ronnie West were predicted to finish second in the standings, a testament to the Panthers’ progress.

Tuskegee rounded out the top three in the preseason poll, led by All-SIAC kicker Lorcan Ryans from Ireland and veteran O-lineman Elliott Howell.

Underdogs with a Chip

Teams like Edward Waters, Allen, and Morehouse may not be preseason favorites, but their rosters are stacked with game-changers. The road to the title runs through Albany, but as history shows, the SIAC never follows a script.

FIRST TEAM POSITION NAME SCHOOL CLASS HOMETOWN Offensive Line Denzell Moore* Clark Atlanta Senior Powder Springs, Ga. Offensive Line Elliott Howell* Tuskegee Senior Atlanta, Ga. Offensive Line Noah Stovall Albany State Junior Warner Robins, Ga. Offensive Line Desmon Self Edward Waters Junior Delray Beach, Fla. Offensive Line Lebron Merriweather Tuskegee Junior Montgomery, Ala. Tight End Gentry Sparks* Albany State R-Senior Tallahassee, Fla. Wide Receiver Jamill Williams* Albany State R-Sophomore Atlanta, Ga. Wide Receiver Javion Jackson Albany State R-Senior Jonesboro, Ga. Running Back Tiant Wyche* Albany State Sophomore Jacksonville, Fla. Running Back Javonta Leatherwood Miles R-Senior Tuscaloosa, Ala. Quarterback Isaiah Knowles* Albany State R-Junior Tampa, Fla. Defensive Line Israel Nwokocha* Benedict Senior Atlanta, Ga. Defensive Line Xavier Esquillen* Savannah State Junior Charlotte, N.C. Defensive Line Mike White* Central State Graduate Springfield, Ohio Defensive Line Kurtis Waye* Clark Atlanta Junior McDonough, Ga. Linebacker Ty’Metrius Patterson* Benedict Graduate Detroit, Mich. Linebacker Gary Davis Jr.* Savannah State Senior Cairo, Ga. Linebacker Isaiah Stephens* Benedict Graduate Roanoke, Va. Defensive Back Lawrence McConnell* Kentucky State Junior St. Louis, Mo. Defensive Back Mikael King Jr.* Tuskegee Senior Tuskegee, Ala. Defensive Back Cam Williams* Benedict R-Junior Bessemer, Ala. Defensive Back Carlos Dunovant Jr. Morehouse Senior Cusseta, Ga. Kicker Lorcan Ryans* Tuskegee Junior Limerick, Ireland Punter Seve Spruill II Morehouse Junior Plymouth Meeting, Pa. Punt Returner Ronnie West Clark Atlanta Senior Atlanta, Ga. Kick Returner Jaxon Williams* Benedict Sophomore Dothan, Ala. – * RETURNING 2024 ALL-SIAC SELECTION

SECOND TEAM POSITION NAME SCHOOL CLASS HOMETOWN Offensive Line Leon Wesley Albany State Sophomore Powder Springs, Ga. Offensive Line O’Shea Stroman Albany State Sophomore Lithonia, Ga. Offensive Line Keshawn Palmore Savannah State Junior Moultrie, Ga. Offensive Line Khalifa Sene Savannah State Senior Pensacola, Fla. Offensive Line Jason Miller Benedict Junior Columbus, Ohio Tight End Xavier Herndon Albany State R-Junior Norcross, Ga. Wide Receiver Nanders Lawrence Allen Junior Dixiana, S.C. Wide Receiver Makai Lovett Edward Waters Senior Miami, Fla. Running Back Johntarrious Thomas Edward Waters Junior Gadsden County, Fla. Running Back Desmond Leverette Tuskegee Junior Roswell, Ga. Quarterback Jamir Dismukes Allen Senior Cleveland, Ohio Defensive Line Tyreese Williams Edward Waters Sophomore Jacksonville, Fla. Defensive Line Osirus Rhodes Allen R-Senior Manhattan, N.Y. Defensive Line Masiah Wells Tuskegee Senior Jacksonville, Fla. Defensive Line Abraham Clinkscales Albany State R-Junior Atlanta, Ga. Linebacker Sean Johnson Morehouse Junior Atlanta, Ga. Linebacker Kaquan Kimber Tuskegee Sophomore Fairburn, Ga. Linebacker Carson Pritchett Miles Sophomore Atlanta, Ga. Defensive Back Aydin Henningham Albany State Senior Delray Beach, Fla. Defensive Back Darnell Stephens Fort Valley State R-Junior Conyers, Ga. Defensive Back Tyler Davis Morehouse Senior Atlanta, Ga. Defensive Back Tyreshon Freeman Allen R-Sophomore Prattville, Ala. Kicker Kyle Wright Albany State R-Junior Atlanta, Ga. Punter Trevor Bywater Allen R-Junior Rockledge, Fla. Punt Returner Javion Jackson Albany State R-Senior Jonesboro, Ga. Kick Returner Brady Tillman Edward Waters Sophomore Newnan, Ga.

PRESEASON OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR NAME SCHOOL CLASS HOMETOWN Isaiah Knowles Albany State R-Junior Tampa, Fla.

PRESEASON DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR NAME SCHOOL CLASS HOMETOWN Ty’Metrius Patterson Benedict Graduate Detroit, Mich.

PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH 1. Albany State 2. Clark Atlanta 3. Tuskegee 4. Miles 5. Fort Valley State 6. Savannah State 7. Benedict 8. Edward Waters 9. Allen 10. Kentucky State 11. Morehouse 12. Lane 13. Central State