SIAC Reveals 2025 Preseason Football Honors

The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) dropped its 2025 football preseason honors on Monday. Eighteen players from last season’s All-SIAC squad are back on the first team.
It was headed by Albany State quarterback Isaiah Knowles, who was named Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. Knowles, a redshirt junior out of Tampa, Florida, will steer a Rams offense that’s projected to finish first in the league this season. No pressure, right?
Meanwhile, Ty’Metrius Patterson, the hard-hitting graduate linebacker from Benedict College, was selected as the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. Patterson anchors a defensive unit that may have lost some pieces but still commands respect.
The Rams Are Ready
Albany State didn’t just land the top QB in Knowles—they dominated the first-team selections. The Rams placed a league-high six players on the top offense. This includes standout running back Tiant Wyche, tight end Gentry Sparks, and two wideouts in Jamill Williams and Javion Jackson.
They also had a strong showing on the second team. Emerging stars like sophomore linemen Leon Wesley and O’Shea Stroman, and dynamic return specialist Javion Jackson, who pulled double duty as a second-team punt returner.
With that kind of depth and firepower, it’s no surprise the coaches and SIDs picked them to win it all.
Stacked First Team, Veterans Return
Of the 26 first-teamers, nearly 70% are returning All-SIAC selections. Guys like elite edge rusher Israel Nwokocha (Benedict), quarterback hunter Mike White (Central State), and the shutdown corner Lawrence McConnell (Kentucky State).
Clark Atlanta landed three players on the first team. Lineman Denzell Moore, edge rusher Kurtis Waye, and punt returner Ronnie West were predicted to finish second in the standings, a testament to the Panthers’ progress.
Tuskegee rounded out the top three in the preseason poll, led by All-SIAC kicker Lorcan Ryans from Ireland and veteran O-lineman Elliott Howell.
Underdogs with a Chip
Teams like Edward Waters, Allen, and Morehouse may not be preseason favorites, but their rosters are stacked with game-changers. The road to the title runs through Albany, but as history shows, the SIAC never follows a script.
2025 All-SIAC Football Preseason Honors
|FIRST TEAM
|POSITION
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|CLASS
|HOMETOWN
|Offensive Line
|Denzell Moore*
|Clark Atlanta
|Senior
|Powder Springs, Ga.
|Offensive Line
|Elliott Howell*
|Tuskegee
|Senior
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Offensive Line
|Noah Stovall
|Albany State
|Junior
|Warner Robins, Ga.
|Offensive Line
|Desmon Self
|Edward Waters
|Junior
|Delray Beach, Fla.
|Offensive Line
|Lebron Merriweather
|Tuskegee
|Junior
|Montgomery, Ala.
|Tight End
|Gentry Sparks*
|Albany State
|R-Senior
|Tallahassee, Fla.
|Wide Receiver
|Jamill Williams*
|Albany State
|R-Sophomore
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Wide Receiver
|Javion Jackson
|Albany State
|R-Senior
|Jonesboro, Ga.
|Running Back
|Tiant Wyche*
|Albany State
|Sophomore
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|Running Back
|Javonta Leatherwood
|Miles
|R-Senior
|Tuscaloosa, Ala.
|Quarterback
|Isaiah Knowles*
|Albany State
|R-Junior
|Tampa, Fla.
|Defensive Line
|Israel Nwokocha*
|Benedict
|Senior
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Defensive Line
|Xavier Esquillen*
|Savannah State
|Junior
|Charlotte, N.C.
|Defensive Line
|Mike White*
|Central State
|Graduate
|Springfield, Ohio
|Defensive Line
|Kurtis Waye*
|Clark Atlanta
|Junior
|McDonough, Ga.
|Linebacker
|Ty’Metrius Patterson*
|Benedict
|Graduate
|Detroit, Mich.
|Linebacker
|Gary Davis Jr.*
|Savannah State
|Senior
|Cairo, Ga.
|Linebacker
|Isaiah Stephens*
|Benedict
|Graduate
|Roanoke, Va.
|Defensive Back
|Lawrence McConnell*
|Kentucky State
|Junior
|St. Louis, Mo.
|Defensive Back
|Mikael King Jr.*
|Tuskegee
|Senior
|Tuskegee, Ala.
|Defensive Back
|Cam Williams*
|Benedict
|R-Junior
|Bessemer, Ala.
|Defensive Back
|Carlos Dunovant Jr.
|Morehouse
|Senior
|Cusseta, Ga.
|Kicker
|Lorcan Ryans*
|Tuskegee
|Junior
|Limerick, Ireland
|Punter
|Seve Spruill II
|Morehouse
|Junior
|Plymouth Meeting, Pa.
|Punt Returner
|Ronnie West
|Clark Atlanta
|Senior
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Kick Returner
|Jaxon Williams*
|Benedict
|Sophomore
|Dothan, Ala.
|– * RETURNING 2024 ALL-SIAC SELECTION
2025 All-SIAC Football Preseason Honors
|SECOND TEAM
|POSITION
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|CLASS
|HOMETOWN
|Offensive Line
|Leon Wesley
|Albany State
|Sophomore
|Powder Springs, Ga.
|Offensive Line
|O’Shea Stroman
|Albany State
|Sophomore
|Lithonia, Ga.
|Offensive Line
|Keshawn Palmore
|Savannah State
|Junior
|Moultrie, Ga.
|Offensive Line
|Khalifa Sene
|Savannah State
|Senior
|Pensacola, Fla.
|Offensive Line
|Jason Miller
|Benedict
|Junior
|Columbus, Ohio
|Tight End
|Xavier Herndon
|Albany State
|R-Junior
|Norcross, Ga.
|Wide Receiver
|Nanders Lawrence
|Allen
|Junior
|Dixiana, S.C.
|Wide Receiver
|Makai Lovett
|Edward Waters
|Senior
|Miami, Fla.
|Running Back
|Johntarrious Thomas
|Edward Waters
|Junior
|Gadsden County, Fla.
|Running Back
|Desmond Leverette
|Tuskegee
|Junior
|Roswell, Ga.
|Quarterback
|Jamir Dismukes
|Allen
|Senior
|Cleveland, Ohio
|Defensive Line
|Tyreese Williams
|Edward Waters
|Sophomore
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|Defensive Line
|Osirus Rhodes
|Allen
|R-Senior
|Manhattan, N.Y.
|Defensive Line
|Masiah Wells
|Tuskegee
|Senior
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|Defensive Line
|Abraham Clinkscales
|Albany State
|R-Junior
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Linebacker
|Sean Johnson
|Morehouse
|Junior
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Linebacker
|Kaquan Kimber
|Tuskegee
|Sophomore
|Fairburn, Ga.
|Linebacker
|Carson Pritchett
|Miles
|Sophomore
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Defensive Back
|Aydin Henningham
|Albany State
|Senior
|Delray Beach, Fla.
|Defensive Back
|Darnell Stephens
|Fort Valley State
|R-Junior
|Conyers, Ga.
|Defensive Back
|Tyler Davis
|Morehouse
|Senior
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Defensive Back
|Tyreshon Freeman
|Allen
|R-Sophomore
|Prattville, Ala.
|Kicker
|Kyle Wright
|Albany State
|R-Junior
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Punter
|Trevor Bywater
|Allen
|R-Junior
|Rockledge, Fla.
|Punt Returner
|Javion Jackson
|Albany State
|R-Senior
|Jonesboro, Ga.
|Kick Returner
|Brady Tillman
|Edward Waters
|Sophomore
|Newnan, Ga.
|PRESEASON OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|CLASS
|HOMETOWN
|Isaiah Knowles
|Albany State
|R-Junior
|Tampa, Fla.
|PRESEASON DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|CLASS
|HOMETOWN
|Ty’Metrius Patterson
|Benedict
|Graduate
|Detroit, Mich.
|PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH
|1. Albany State
|2. Clark Atlanta
|3. Tuskegee
|4. Miles
|5. Fort Valley State
|6. Savannah State
|7. Benedict
|8. Edward Waters
|9. Allen
|10. Kentucky State
|11. Morehouse
|12. Lane
|13. Central State