SIAC Reveals 2025 Preseason Football Honors

Wali Pitt

July 14, 2025

July 14, 2025

The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) dropped its 2025 football preseason honors on Monday. Eighteen players from last season’s All-SIAC squad are back on the first team.

It was headed by Albany State quarterback Isaiah Knowles, who was named Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. Knowles, a redshirt junior out of Tampa, Florida, will steer a Rams offense that’s projected to finish first in the league this season. No pressure, right?

Meanwhile, Ty’Metrius Patterson, the hard-hitting graduate linebacker from Benedict College, was selected as the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. Patterson anchors a defensive unit that may have lost some pieces but still commands respect.

The Rams Are Ready

Albany State didn’t just land the top QB in Knowles—they dominated the first-team selections. The Rams placed a league-high six players on the top offense. This includes standout running back Tiant Wyche, tight end Gentry Sparks, and two wideouts in Jamill Williams and Javion Jackson.

They also had a strong showing on the second team. Emerging stars like sophomore linemen Leon Wesley and O’Shea Stroman, and dynamic return specialist Javion Jackson, who pulled double duty as a second-team punt returner.

With that kind of depth and firepower, it’s no surprise the coaches and SIDs picked them to win it all.

Stacked First Team, Veterans Return

Of the 26 first-teamers, nearly 70% are returning All-SIAC selections. Guys like elite edge rusher Israel Nwokocha (Benedict), quarterback hunter Mike White (Central State), and the shutdown corner Lawrence McConnell (Kentucky State).

Clark Atlanta landed three players on the first team. Lineman Denzell Moore, edge rusher Kurtis Waye, and punt returner Ronnie West were predicted to finish second in the standings, a testament to the Panthers’ progress.

Tuskegee rounded out the top three in the preseason poll, led by All-SIAC kicker Lorcan Ryans from Ireland and veteran O-lineman Elliott Howell.

Underdogs with a Chip

Teams like Edward Waters, Allen, and Morehouse may not be preseason favorites, but their rosters are stacked with game-changers. The road to the title runs through Albany, but as history shows, the SIAC never follows a script.

SIAC All-SIAC
2025 All-SIAC Football Preseason Honors
FIRST TEAM
POSITIONNAMESCHOOLCLASSHOMETOWN
Offensive LineDenzell Moore*Clark AtlantaSeniorPowder Springs, Ga.
Offensive LineElliott Howell*TuskegeeSeniorAtlanta, Ga.
Offensive LineNoah StovallAlbany StateJuniorWarner Robins, Ga.
Offensive LineDesmon SelfEdward WatersJuniorDelray Beach, Fla.
Offensive LineLebron MerriweatherTuskegeeJuniorMontgomery, Ala.
Tight EndGentry Sparks*Albany StateR-SeniorTallahassee, Fla.
Wide ReceiverJamill Williams*Albany StateR-SophomoreAtlanta, Ga.
Wide ReceiverJavion JacksonAlbany StateR-SeniorJonesboro, Ga.
Running BackTiant Wyche*Albany StateSophomoreJacksonville, Fla.
Running BackJavonta LeatherwoodMilesR-SeniorTuscaloosa, Ala.
QuarterbackIsaiah Knowles*Albany StateR-JuniorTampa, Fla.
Defensive LineIsrael Nwokocha*BenedictSeniorAtlanta, Ga.
Defensive LineXavier Esquillen*Savannah StateJuniorCharlotte, N.C.
Defensive LineMike White*Central StateGraduateSpringfield, Ohio
Defensive LineKurtis Waye*Clark AtlantaJuniorMcDonough, Ga.
LinebackerTy’Metrius Patterson*BenedictGraduateDetroit, Mich.
LinebackerGary Davis Jr.*Savannah StateSeniorCairo, Ga.
LinebackerIsaiah Stephens*BenedictGraduateRoanoke, Va.
Defensive BackLawrence McConnell*Kentucky StateJuniorSt. Louis, Mo.
Defensive BackMikael King Jr.*TuskegeeSeniorTuskegee, Ala.
Defensive BackCam Williams*BenedictR-JuniorBessemer, Ala.
Defensive BackCarlos Dunovant Jr.MorehouseSeniorCusseta, Ga.
KickerLorcan Ryans*TuskegeeJuniorLimerick, Ireland
PunterSeve Spruill IIMorehouseJuniorPlymouth Meeting, Pa.
Punt ReturnerRonnie WestClark AtlantaSeniorAtlanta, Ga.
Kick ReturnerJaxon Williams*BenedictSophomoreDothan, Ala.
– * RETURNING 2024 ALL-SIAC SELECTION
2025 All-SIAC Football Preseason Honors
SECOND TEAM
POSITIONNAMESCHOOLCLASSHOMETOWN
Offensive LineLeon WesleyAlbany StateSophomorePowder Springs, Ga.
Offensive LineO’Shea StromanAlbany StateSophomoreLithonia, Ga.
Offensive LineKeshawn PalmoreSavannah StateJuniorMoultrie, Ga.
Offensive LineKhalifa SeneSavannah StateSeniorPensacola, Fla.
Offensive LineJason MillerBenedictJuniorColumbus, Ohio
Tight EndXavier HerndonAlbany StateR-JuniorNorcross, Ga.
Wide ReceiverNanders LawrenceAllenJuniorDixiana, S.C.
Wide ReceiverMakai LovettEdward WatersSeniorMiami, Fla.
Running BackJohntarrious ThomasEdward WatersJuniorGadsden County, Fla.
Running BackDesmond LeveretteTuskegeeJuniorRoswell, Ga.
QuarterbackJamir DismukesAllenSeniorCleveland, Ohio
Defensive LineTyreese WilliamsEdward WatersSophomoreJacksonville, Fla.
Defensive LineOsirus RhodesAllenR-SeniorManhattan, N.Y.
Defensive LineMasiah WellsTuskegeeSeniorJacksonville, Fla.
Defensive LineAbraham ClinkscalesAlbany StateR-JuniorAtlanta, Ga.
LinebackerSean JohnsonMorehouseJuniorAtlanta, Ga.
LinebackerKaquan KimberTuskegeeSophomoreFairburn, Ga.
LinebackerCarson PritchettMilesSophomoreAtlanta, Ga.
Defensive BackAydin HenninghamAlbany StateSeniorDelray Beach, Fla.
Defensive BackDarnell StephensFort Valley StateR-JuniorConyers, Ga.
Defensive BackTyler DavisMorehouseSeniorAtlanta, Ga.
Defensive BackTyreshon FreemanAllenR-SophomorePrattville, Ala.
KickerKyle WrightAlbany StateR-JuniorAtlanta, Ga.
PunterTrevor BywaterAllenR-JuniorRockledge, Fla.
Punt ReturnerJavion JacksonAlbany StateR-SeniorJonesboro, Ga.
Kick ReturnerBrady TillmanEdward WatersSophomoreNewnan, Ga.
PRESEASON OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
NAMESCHOOLCLASSHOMETOWN
Isaiah KnowlesAlbany StateR-JuniorTampa, Fla.
PRESEASON DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
NAMESCHOOLCLASSHOMETOWN
Ty’Metrius PattersonBenedictGraduateDetroit, Mich.
PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH
1. Albany State
2. Clark Atlanta
3. Tuskegee
4. Miles
5. Fort Valley State
6. Savannah State
7. Benedict
8. Edward Waters
9. Allen
10. Kentucky State
11. Morehouse
12. Lane
13. Central State

