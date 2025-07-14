Delaware State launches $20 million Field House project

Delaware State University (DSU) is entering a new era of growth and excitement. With fall football around the corner and the presence of former NFL star DeSean Jackson, momentum is building at Alumni Stadium. The HBCU is investing in a major facilities upgrade, hiring a star head coach, and transforming its athletic future.

DSU Launches Athletics Transformation Project

In 2024, DSU introduced the Athletics Transformation Project. The goal is to improve athletic facilities and student-athlete experiences. A big part of that effort is the construction of a new 70,000-square-foot field house.

On July 1, Delaware’s state bond bill included $20 million in funding for the project.

“It’s going to inject a lot of energy and goodwill into our campus,” DSU Athletic Director Tony Tucker told Adam Denn of the Delaware News Journal.

DSU hired former NFL wide receiver DeSean Jackson as head football coach in December 2024. His arrival created instant buzz.

“He’s brought a lot of energy to the football program, as well as the university,” Tucker said.

Tucker was promoted to athletic director just before Jackson’s hiring. He calls this moment a “perfect storm” of progress and opportunity.

“This is the perfect time for Delaware State athletics,” he said. “We can reach heights never seen before by the university,” he said to Delaware Online.

What Will the DSU Field House Include?

The new DSU field house will sit next to Alumni Stadium. The design includes:

A 50-yard indoor turf field

Team meeting rooms

Player lounge areas

Updated locker rooms for all sports

Jackson believes the facility will improve recruiting immediately.

“Coming from a big school like Cal and seeing them transform, I think it’s really gonna help,” he said. “We’ve lost talent to schools like Norfolk and Howard. Having better facilities will make a huge difference.”

Tucker said the facility will also serve students beyond athletics.

“Other sports that train indoors will use it. Non-athletes will also have access to lounge and meeting areas.”

DSU Eyes New Convocation Center

In addition to the field house, the state included language supporting a future DSU convocation center. The center would host basketball, volleyball, wrestling, and major events.

This new arena would replace Memorial Hall, the current 1,800-seat venue. The new space is projected to cost $90 million.

“Our location could become a key venue for high school sports,” Tucker said. “We’re in the center of Delaware.”

In 2024, DSU hosted the Delaware state football championships at Alumni Stadium after issues with rental fees at the University of Delaware.

“It’s about creating a better experience for athletes and families,” Tucker said. “Families from Southern Delaware shouldn’t have to drive to the north of the state for big games.”

Jackson Wants to Level the Playing Field

Coach Jackson hopes these changes close the gap between DSU and the University of Delaware.

“Delaware has been getting a lot of talent over us,” he said. “If we can offer similar resources, we’ll get players we’ve missed in the past.”

What’s Next for DSU Athletics?

The field house doesn’t have a firm start date yet. Tucker said the goal is to finish construction in 18 to 24 months.

The convocation center will take more time and funding. But Jackson remains optimistic.

“The sky’s the limit,” he said. “Success this season will open eyes. We’ll be hard to overlook.”