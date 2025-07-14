Alabama State duo selected in MLB Draft

Alabama State baseball saw two of its stars make history during the 2025 MLB Amateur Draft on Monday afternoon. Juan Cruz and Kameron Douglas became the first ASU duo drafted in the same year since 2015.

Cruz and Douglas Drafted in the 20th Round

Both players were selected in the 20th round of the draft.

Juan Cruz was the 591st overall pick by the Washington Nationals .

by the . Kameron Douglas followed as the 609th overall pick by the Detroit Tigers.

The last time Alabama State had two players drafted in the same MLB Draft was 2015. That year, Jorge Pantoja went in the 30th round to the Nationals and Amando Ruiz went in the 29th round to the Athletics.

Alabama State also had three players drafted in 2014, including Emmanuel Marrero, the program’s highest-ever pick (7th round). Randy Flores became the second-highest when he was taken in the 8th round in 2024.

Juan Cruz Dominated the 2025 Season

Cruz posted one of the best offensive seasons in college baseball.

He earned:

NCBWA Third-Team All-American

ABCA Second-Team All-Region

SWAC Co-Hitter of the Year

First-Team All-SWAC honors

In 60 starts, Cruz hit .420 with:

23 doubles

2 triples

14 home runs

73 RBI (3rd in SWAC)

A .690 slugging percentage

A .480 on-base percentage

The Apopka, Florida native led the NCAA with 106 hits. He ranked:

2nd in hits per game (1.77)

5th in total bases (174)

8th in batting average (.416)

21st in RBI (73)

In the SWAC, he led in:

Total hits

Hits per game

Doubles

Doubles per game

He also finished:

2nd in batting average

3rd in runs scored (62), RBI, and home runs

5th in slugging percentage

Kameron Douglas Also Shined in 2025

Douglas earned First-Team All-SWAC honors.

He played in 55 games, starting 54, and hit .338 with:

16 doubles

1 triple

14 home runs

56 RBI

The Woodstock, Georgia native finished:

3rd in the SWAC in total hits (73)

5th in home runs and sacrifice flies

8th in RBI

10th in slugging percentage (.616)

Hornet History Made

With Cruz and Douglas heading to the pros, Alabama State University continues to cement its place as a pipeline for MLB talent. Their selections mark another major milestone for the Hornets baseball program, reinforcing its rise in both the SWAC and on the national stage.