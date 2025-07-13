HBCU Olympian Returns to Elite Form in First Race Back

Randolph Ross wasted no time making an impact. In his first race after a three-year suspension, the former HBCU Olympic Gold Medalist from North Carolina A&T ran 45.41 seconds in the men’s 400 meters at the Meeting International de Marseille. He finished second behind fellow American Demarius Smith, who won with a personal best of 45.14.

The performance was a strong return. While it wasn’t close to Ross’s personal best of 43.85—one of the fastest 400-meter times in history—it was enough to turn heads. His time ranked among the top 25 by an American this season and showed he still belongs on the track.

A Return With Meaning

The race marked more than just a finish line. It was a test of whether Ross still had the speed and mindset that once made him a rising star. After missing three years due to a ban for whereabouts failures and tampering, Ross is back—and still competitive.

He continued to train, though restrictions prevented him from working with USATF-affiliated coaches or athletes. One exception allowed him to continue training with his father due to their family connection. Now that he can, the 24-year-old HBCU athlete and Olympic Gold Medalist aims to rebuild his career. Ross opened his return in Marseille, and if he competes again this summer, strong results could help reopen doors to national and international competition.

HBCU Roots, Global Goals

His story continues to resonate, especially in the HBCU sports world. North Carolina A&T helped develop Ross into a world-class sprinter. His father, Olympian Duane Ross, guided him through college and still supports his training. That foundation helped Randolph become an NCAA champion, an Olympian, and one of the brightest prospects in American track.

Now, after years away, he’s working to prove that one mistake does not define a career. The early signs are encouraging. And if Marseille was any indication, Randolph Ross’s comeback may just be getting started.