Home » Latest News » Forbes ranks top ten online HBCUs

Forbes ranks top ten online HBCUs

HBCU Academics The Latest in HBCU Sports and Culture
Tolly Carr

Author:

Tolly Carr

July 13, 2025

HBCU Online Courses

Forbes Advisor’s 2025 ranking highlights HBCUs that offer strong online bachelor’s programs—valued for affordability, academic quality, student outcomes, and online infrastructure. Each school below offers at least five fully online bachelor’s degrees and scored exceptionally high in the Forbes evaluation.

Highlights

  • Florida A&M University (FAMU) claimed the top spot. It was praised for its low tuition, high student retention, minimal loan default rate, and strong alumni earnings.
  • Each school has earned accreditation, ensures flexible online access, and is backed by strong support systems for remote learners.

Top 10 Online HBCUs (2025)

RankUniversityLocation
1Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU)Tallahassee, FL
2Delaware State UniversityDover, DE
3North Carolina Central UniversityDurham, NC
4North Carolina A&T State UniversityGreensboro, NC
5Bowie State UniversityPrince George’s County, MD
6Jackson State UniversityJackson, MS
7Morgan State UniversityBaltimore, MD
8University of Maryland Eastern ShorePrincess Anne, MD
9Fayetteville State UniversityFayetteville, NC
10Tennessee State UniversityNashville, TN

Why These Schools Matter

  • FAMU leads with an outstanding balance of cost-efficiency and student success in online education.
  • These ten institutions are recognized not just for offering multiple online degree options but also for maintaining strong student support, retention, and positive outcomes.
  • Many are public universities backed by the prestigious Thurgood Marshall College Fund, ensuring ample resources and national visibility.

Forbes Ranking Methodology (Summary)

Forbes Advisor evaluated each school using criteria such as:

  • Online program availability (at least five fully online bachelor’s degrees)
  • Accreditation status
  • Cost and tuition affordability
  • Student outcomes, including retention, graduation, loan default rates, and alumni earnings
  • Robust online learning infrastructure and student support services

Final Take

If you’re considering a flexible and reputable online bachelor’s program, these HBCUs offer both academic quality and a supportive student experience. Whether you’re aiming to launch your career or advance professionally, these institutions provide a pathway steeped in tradition and innovation.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

X