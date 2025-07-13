Forbes ranks top ten online HBCUs

Forbes Advisor’s 2025 ranking highlights HBCUs that offer strong online bachelor’s programs—valued for affordability, academic quality, student outcomes, and online infrastructure. Each school below offers at least five fully online bachelor’s degrees and scored exceptionally high in the Forbes evaluation.

Highlights

Florida A&M University (FAMU) claimed the top spot. It was praised for its low tuition, high student retention, minimal loan default rate, and strong alumni earnings.

Top 10 Online HBCUs (2025)

Rank University Location 1 Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) Tallahassee, FL 2 Delaware State University Dover, DE 3 North Carolina Central University Durham, NC 4 North Carolina A&T State University Greensboro, NC 5 Bowie State University Prince George’s County, MD 6 Jackson State University Jackson, MS 7 Morgan State University Baltimore, MD 8 University of Maryland Eastern Shore Princess Anne, MD 9 Fayetteville State University Fayetteville, NC 10 Tennessee State University Nashville, TN

Why These Schools Matter

FAMU leads with an outstanding balance of cost-efficiency and student success in online education.

. Many are public universities backed by the prestigious Thurgood Marshall College Fund, ensuring ample resources and national visibility.

Forbes Ranking Methodology (Summary)

Forbes Advisor evaluated each school using criteria such as:

Online program availability (at least five fully online bachelor’s degrees)

Accreditation status

Cost and tuition affordability

Student outcomes, including retention, graduation, loan default rates, and alumni earnings

Robust online learning infrastructure and student support services

Final Take

If you’re considering a flexible and reputable online bachelor’s program, these HBCUs offer both academic quality and a supportive student experience. Whether you’re aiming to launch your career or advance professionally, these institutions provide a pathway steeped in tradition and innovation.