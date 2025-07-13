HBCU makes history with its first female lead football announcer

Alabama A&M University has made history by naming Thai Floyd as the first woman to serve as the football team’s full-time play-by-play announcer. Alabama A&M is an HBCU in Huntsville, Alabama, and competes in the SWAC.

Floyd will call Bulldogs games throughout the 2025 season. A proud Florida A&M alumna, she brings years of experience as a broadcast journalist. Most recently, she worked as a digital media specialist for Alabama A&M athletics.

According to her biography, Floyd has covered sports at every level. That includes high school, college, and professional events. Her work has appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia, HBCU Legends on Sports Illustrated, and ESPN’s Andscape. She has also worked for ESPN+ and ESPNU as a sideline reporter and play-by-play commentator. Her assignments have included FBS bowl games and the Celebration Bowl.

In this moment, I just have to shoutout my mentor @TiffanyAGreene. Thank you so much for pouring into me, your advice, encouragement and being the example!



Would love to do an all-female broadcast with you one day! For now, I’m excited to see you on press level. ? pic.twitter.com/rWffJ480g7 — Thai Ali Floyd (@thaialifloyd) July 13, 2025

Floyd expressed her deep appreciation and sense of purpose for the opportunity:

This opportunity is a dream realized, and I’m deeply grateful to be trusted with it. To be the first woman to serve as the full-time voice of Alabama A&M football — and possibly the first to hold this role at any HBCU — is bigger than me. It’s about legacy, representation, and reminding young Black girls that we belong in every room, every booth, every broadcast.

She went on to honor one of her biggest inspirations:

I’ve looked up to Tiffany Greene for over a decade — she’s poured into me, inspired me, and paved the way. Now, I just hope to continue the work she started and be that same light for someone else.

With this historic appointment, Floyd not only becomes a trailblazer for Alabama A&M in the SWAC, but also a powerful symbol of progress across the HBCU and sports media landscape.