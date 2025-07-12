2025 Swingman Classic in Atlanta shines bright

The 2025 HBCU Swingman Classic, presented by T-Mobile, delivered more than just baseball under the Friday night lights at Atlanta’s Truist Park — it was a vibrant celebration of Black excellence, athleticism, and culture. With 50 standout players from HBCUs across the nation taking the field, the event pulsed with joy, pride, and of course, plenty of smiles.

A Fitting Finish: Smiley Leads NL Comeback

In a poetic twist, it was Alabama State catcher DeMarkus Smiley who brought the biggest smile of the night. With the game tied in the bottom of the eighth, Smiley’s RBI groundout drove in Trey Bridges, putting the National League squad ahead for good. He later scored on a flurry of three consecutive singles that wrapped up a decisive three-run inning, securing a 7-4 win.

The National League had trailed 4-1 in the sixth inning before unleashing six unanswered runs to complete the comeback. NL manager Brian Jordan couldn’t resist ribbing opposing manager David Justice after the game, but both former MLB stars emphasized that the event’s true purpose transcended wins and losses.

Beyond the Baselines: Swingman Classic a Platform for Legacy and Opportunity

For the players, the Swingman Classic offered more than just competition — it was a rare stage for visibility. Scouts, mentors, and legends surrounded them, offering connections that could shape careers both on and off the field.

This night was a tribute to Black baseball’s rich legacy, honoring past trailblazers, showcasing present-day talent, and inspiring future generations. With performances by marching bands, dancers, and Greek step teams, the event honored the depth of Black culture woven into the sport.

The spirit of Ken Griffey Jr., the Classic’s founder, loomed large, but he wasn’t the only iconic figure in attendance. MLB greats like CC Sabathia, Andre Dawson, Ralph Garr, and Rubye Lucas (widow of Bill Lucas, MLB’s first Black GM) were also present, sharing wisdom and inspiration.

Home Runs, Heat, and Two-Way Talent

The talent level dazzled. Kameron Douglas, playing in his home state, broke a scoreless tie with a 417-foot home run to center in the second inning. Jay Campbell, a freshman from Florida A&M, followed suit with a towering seventh-inning homer to left-center.

“I didn’t know it was gone off the bat,” Campbell chuckled afterward. “It’s an MLB field — you never know.”

The duo wasn’t done. Douglas returned to the mound in the ninth, touching 96 mph and striking out two before handing the ball to Campbell, who induced a groundout to lock up the win.

“He deserves a shot,” Jordan said of Douglas. Justice, ever the competitor, joked he was just hoping Jordan would pull Douglas after one pitch.

A Morehouse Milestone

Among the standout stories was Elijah Pinckney, who made history as the first NCAA Division II player to compete in the Classic. Representing Morehouse College, he left an even greater mark by winning the T-Mobile Impact Award, honoring leadership both on and off the field.

“I’m really grateful for this,” Pinckney said. “Morehouse has taught me that being a great athlete is only part of the equation. As a Black man, you can impact your community in so many ways — that’s what matters most to me.”

Final Pitch

The 2025 HBCU Swingman Classic wasn’t just a game — it was a statement. A declaration that HBCU talent belongs on the biggest stage, that legacy matters, and that culture is a force to be celebrated. And on a night filled with electric moments and historic milestones, perhaps the biggest takeaway was this: Black baseball is alive, thriving, and smiling toward the future.