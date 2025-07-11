CIAA elects new board chairperson

The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) has elected Dr. Paulette Dillard, President of Shaw University, as its new Board Chair. Her two-year term began on July 1, 2025, and runs through 2027.

Dr. Dillard succeeds Dr. Aminta Breaux, President of Bowie State University, who led with vision and purpose. The CIAA recognized her for advancing the conference’s mission and strategic direction.

Shaw University President Steps into Historic Role

Dr. Dillard brings a strong track record of leadership and advocacy for student success. She also represents a founding CIAA institution. Shaw University is the first HBCU established in the South.

“It is an honor to serve as Chair of the CIAA Board of Directors,” said Dr. Dillard. “I look forward to working with our member schools and partners to build on the CIAA’s legacy and support our student-athletes—on the field, in the classroom, and beyond.”

Lincoln University President Elected as Vice-Chair

Joining Dr. Dillard in CIAA leadership is Dr. Brenda Allen, President of Lincoln University (PA). She will serve as Vice-Chair of the Board.

Lincoln University is the first degree-granting HBCU in the United States. Dr. Allen’s leadership adds historical significance and strategic depth to the CIAA’s future.

Outgoing Chair Reflects on Progress and Legacy

Dr. Aminta Breaux shared reflections on her service and optimism for the future of the CIAA.

“Serving as Board Chair has been one of the great privileges of my career,” said Dr. Breaux. “I’m proud of the progress we’ve made, and I fully trust Dr. Dillard to continue this momentum.”

Commissioner Praises New Leadership and Past Impact

CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams Parker welcomed the transition with strong words of support.

“Dr. Dillard and Dr. Allen are visionary leaders who bring passion and clarity to our mission,” said McWilliams Parker. “Their leadership will guide us as we execute our new strategic plan. I also thank Dr. Breaux for her outstanding contributions and personal impact on our conference.”

CIAA Looks Ahead to a Stronger Future

Dr. Dillard and Dr. Allen will lead the CIAA through the next phase of growth and innovation. Their work begins with the execution of a new strategic plan, focused on uplifting HBCU athletes and institutions.

The CIAA, founded in 1912, continues to set the standard for excellence in HBCU athletics and leadership.