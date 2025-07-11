HBCU coach a finalist for National Golf Coaching Award

Coach Andre Springs, head of the Livingstone College golf team, is a finalist for the Region National Coach of the Year. The award is presented by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA). He is the first coach from the Atlantic East Region to earn this distinction. No HBCU golf coach has ever won the Dave Williams Coach of the Year Award.

Record-Breaking Season for Blue Bear Golf

The 2024–2025 season was the most successful in program history. The Blue Bears placed eighth out of 25 teams and 108 athletes. They captured the CIAA Southern Championship and set a school record with 82 total wins.

Livingstone made its fourth NCAA tournament appearance—more than any team in school history. They finished fifth in the NCAA Division II Championships, reaching as high as third during the event.

Building Success at an HBCU

Coach Springs focuses on more than winning. He has built a program that values character, academics, and long-term growth.

“It’s a mindset of winning… It’s a gift,” said Springs. “You have to really love what you do, because if you don’t, kids will see right through it.”

From Restart to HBCU Golf Powerhouse

Springs returned to Livingstone College, an HBCU in North Carolina, in 2010. The golf program had been dormant. Fifteen years later, it is now one of the school’s top athletic programs. The team has earned eight championships and national respect under his leadership.

Livingstone College golf at the 2025 CIAA Championship.

Student-Athletes Excel On and Off the Course

This season, four student-athletes earned All-CIAA All-Conference honors: Ibrahim Aliga, Chris Baguma, Luke Cochran, and Denis Asada. Their achievements show the team’s commitment to excellence on the course and in academics.

“Coach Springs has made a huge impact on my life,” said Asada. “He has helped me grow so much, not only as a player, but as a person. I’m so grateful for his leadership and support.”

A Legacy Built on Character and Hard Work

Springs’ philosophy is clear and consistent.

“I’ve always believed in doing right by people and doing the work,” he said. “If you do those two things, everything else will fall into place.”

HBCU Golf on the National Stage

With this national recognition, Coach Andre Springs continues to elevate HBCU golf. His leadership is shaping champions at Livingstone College—both on and off the green. The GCAA has been selecting a Coach of the Year Award since 1998, according to its website.