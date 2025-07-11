HBCU football team goes through intense firefighter training

The North Carolina Central University (NCCU) football team took a break from traditional practice to take on a unique challenge in Durham. In a high-intensity team-building event, the HBCU squad suited up—not in jerseys, but in firefighter gear—thanks to a special collaboration with the Durham Fire Department.

An HBCU Team Pushed to New Limits

As one of the leading programs in HBCU football, NCCU is always looking for new ways to build leadership and mental toughness. Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Thomas “T.C.” Carroll organized the visit, aiming to push players beyond the weight room and into a real-world pressure scenario.

Wearing full firefighting equipment, the players competed in a series of drills simulating emergency calls. In small groups, they tackled obstacles including:

Climbing a four-story structure

Dragging 175-pound dummies

Hauling water hoses and simulating fire suppression

Durham Firefighters Help Strengthen Eagle Grit

The Durham Fire Department hosted and guided the athletes through each scenario. Although NCCU’s players are no strangers to intense workouts, many found the firefighter drills physically exhausting. Still, Coach Carroll demanded maximum effort.

When asked if the team needed a break, Carroll repeatedly told the firefighters to “keep the guys in the fire.” It became the unofficial motto of the day.

Dr. Sierra Hobbs Inspires the Eagles

In a moment that energized the entire team, Dr. Sierra Hobbs, NCCU’s Assistant Athletic Director for Sports Medicine, joined the final challenge. She pulled a heavy hose attached to a tire for nearly 30 yards. Her effort drew loud cheers from the team and became the emotional highlight of the day.

Building More Than Muscle

The event wasn’t just about fitness. The NCCU Eagles, representing one of the top HBCUs in the country, used the firefighter training to reinforce skills like communication, teamwork, and leadership. These are vital as the Eagles prepare for a championship run this fall.

In the end, both NCCU and the Durham Fire Department came away as winners. The event strengthened bonds, tested limits, and reminded the team that success takes more than strength—it takes unity, grit, and purpose.