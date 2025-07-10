Former SIAC, CIAA coach joins Howard University hoops staff

Howard University, one of the nation’s most storied HBCUs, continues to build on its legacy of excellence with the addition of Montel Jones to the women’s basketball coaching staff. Jones officially joined the program as an assistant coach in June 2025, bringing a proven track record of success and leadership within HBCU athletics.

HBCU Coaching Experience Anchors Jones’ Resume

Before arriving at Howard, Jones served two impactful seasons as an assistant coach at Tuskegee University, a fellow HBCU with a rich basketball tradition. During the 2024–25 season, Jones helped guide Tuskegee to an impressive 20-10 overall record and a 14-5 mark in SIAC play, culminating in a berth in the conference championship game. His first season (2023–24) laid the foundation for success, with the team finishing 15-10 overall and 11-8 in the conference.

“I am truly honored and excited to join this winning program—one that upholds a standard of excellence both on and off the court,” said Jones. “Coach Grace and the entire staff have been incredibly helpful and welcoming throughout this transition. The team is filled with talented, high-character student-athletes who are ready to compete at a championship level. I am especially grateful to Coach Grace for offering me this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be part of such a prestigious institution.”

Montel Jones is joining the Howard women’s basketball staff.

Deep Roots in HBCU Circles

Jones’ coaching résumé also includes leading the women’s basketball program at Saint Augustine’s University (SAU) from 2018 to 2020, another well-regarded HBCU in the CIAA. Under his leadership, the Lady Falcons improved dramatically—on the court and in the classroom. SAU won the CIAA Highest GPA Award for women’s basketball in 2018–19, and that same season the team defeated rival Shaw University on the road for the first time in over a decade.

By his second year, Jones engineered a seven-game improvement, including sweeping Shaw for the first time since the 2008–09 season. His defensive emphasis paid off, with SAU forcing 21.8 turnovers per game—ranking 16th nationally in NCAA Division II.

From Kinston to Howard University

A native of Kinston, North Carolina—a town famed for producing basketball talent—Jones began his coaching journey after a collegiate playing career at the University of Mount Olive. There, he was part of a historic team that made the school’s first-ever Elite Eight appearance in 2005 and tallied 101 wins over four years. He later earned a master’s degree from Wingate University and completed a Doctorate in Sport Management from National University in 2024.

Jones also held coaching positions on the men’s basketball staffs at Wingate and Mount Olive, where he contributed to multiple conference titles and NCAA tournament appearances. He later brought that winning mentality to HBCU programs Virginia State University (VSU) and SAU.

Howard’s Continued Investment in Excellence

The appointment of Montel Jones is the latest sign that Howard University is committed to elevating its women’s basketball program and investing in top-tier coaching talent with strong HBCU ties. His breadth of experience across multiple levels of college basketball and within the HBCU ecosystem positions him as a key figure in the Bison’s pursuit of MEAC titles and postseason success.

As Howard continues to write its next chapter in women’s hoops, the addition of Jones brings seasoned leadership and a powerful message: excellence lives at HBCUs, and Howard is at the forefront.